The Best Black Leggings, According to Health Editors Who Have Tried Everything

Black leggings are a must, whether you're wearing them to a workout class or boarding a plane. These are the best not-so-basic pairs our editors are obsessed with.
Everyone needs a seriously great pair of black leggings in their workout drawer. The right ones will feel comfortable against your skin, hug every curve with figure-flattering fabrics, support you through your toughest HIIT classes (and laziest couch sessions), and never ride down. Because Health editors are lucky enough to test countless pairs of workout tights from different brands, we have developed *a lot* of opinions when it comes to black leggings in particular.
1
Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant
"I've raved about how much I like these leggings from Amazon's exclusive Core 10 brand before, and I'll say it again: They're really terrific. When I first opened the package, I wasn't blown away—they're just basic black leggings, after all—but I quickly found myself reaching for these soft, comfortable tights time and time again, including for workouts and everyday wear. Not only are they made of high-quality materials, but I love the customization options: The basic black pair is available in plus sizes, short and long lengths, and three different waist styles."
—Kathleen Felton, senior digital editor
2
Fabletics High-Waisted Solid PowerHold 7/8
"I'm obsessed with the High-Waisted Solid PowerHold leggings from Fabletics. The material is a little thicker than some of my other black leggings, which ensures all-over coverage while wearing these outside of the gym. The 7/8 cut hits at a flattering spot just above the ankle, and the structured, high-rise waist holds everything in—including whatever I stash in the interior waistband pocket. Plus, the seaming along the legs and back are totally Lululemon-esque, at a more comfortable pricepoint for my wallet."
—Sarah Klein, senior digital editor
3
Gap Basic Leggings
4
Alo High Waist Moto Legging
"This edgy moto legging is my go-to for flights and barre class. The high waist is everything and the fabric is moisture-wicking so I stay dry and cool whether I'm traveling all day or sweating it out in the studio. The best part? The glossy panels and mesh cutouts give these tights a chic feel, making them stylish enough for the office. No one ever guesses that they're athletic leggings!"
—Susan Brickell, assistant editor
5
ASICS Highwaist Tights
"I love that these are high-waisted and that the band doesn’t fold or slip down during my runs. FYI: They are definitely extra fitted, kind of like a second skin, so I have to shimmy them on. But once I’m in them, they are super comfy. I also love the back mesh pocket, which zips on both sides (rather than across the top) because it offers easy access to my nutrition, but also because I can easily stuff my big 'ole smartphone in it."
—Rozalynn S. Frazier, senior fitness editor
6
GFast High Rise Blackout Crop Capris
"I have a few pairs of Gap leggings because they're so comfortable and affordable. They drew me in because they offer petite sizing, which is hard to find but so important with leggings. I also love how high-waisted they are!"
—Rebecca Shinners, audience engagement editor