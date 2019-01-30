The Best Black Leggings, According to Health Editors Who Have Tried Everything

"I love that these are high-waisted and that the band doesn’t fold or slip down during my runs. FYI: They are definitely extra fitted, kind of like a second skin, so I have to shimmy them on. But once I’m in them, they are super comfy. I also love the back mesh pocket, which zips on both sides (rather than across the top) because it offers easy access to my nutrition, but also because I can easily stuff my big 'ole smartphone in it."

—Rozalynn S. Frazier, senior fitness editor