Here’s Where to Get a Crazy-Cheap Fitbit on Black Friday

If you've had your eye on a new Fitbit (or you were thinking of giving one as a gift this year), you're in luck. The bestselling fitness tracker is *seriously* marked down for Black Friday—so you'll be able to monitor your heart rate, steps, sleep, and workouts for a lot less. Here are all the Fitbit Black Friday deals we've seen so far, including discounts on new models like the FitBit Versa and FitBit Charge 3. We'll continue to update this list as new sales are announced, so keep checking back.

Black Friday Fitbit deals at Target

• Fitbit Versa ($149, marked down from $199 on target.com). Target has the popular Fitbit Versa for $50 off, available in four different band options (we love the periwinkle and rose gold). This is one of the pricier Fitbit models out right now, but it's well worth the splurge, thanks to a slew of cool features like syncing up to smartphone calls, personalized on-screen coaching, and the ability to make payments. This deal begins at 5 p.m. EST on November 22.

• Fitbit Alta HR ($79, marked down from $129 on target.com). This sleek, slim model is great for minimalists who don't want too bulky of a tracker on their wrist. But not to worry: The small-but-mighty gadget still delivers all the useful health insights you'd expect from a Fitbit.

• Fitbit Charge 3 ($119, marked down from $149 on target.com). The Charge 3 is an impressive tracker: 24/7 heart rate monitoring, more than 15 different exercise modes, smartphone notifications, and a seven-day battery life.

Black Friday Fitbit deals at Walmart

• Fitbit Versa ($149, marked down from $199 on walmart.com). Walmart also has the Fitbit Versa for $50 off. The sale will begin at 10 p.m. on November 21 and includes both the black and rose gold models.

Black Friday Fitbit deals at Kohl's

• Fitbit Versa ($149, marked down from $199 on kohls.com). Yet another Versa sale! This is one of Kohl's Door Busters and will be available starting midnight CT on November 23.

Black Friday Fitbit deals at Jet

• Fitbit Versa ($179, marked down from $228 on jet.com). The special edition Fitbit Versa will be $49 off at Jet.com starting at midnight EST on November 22. We love the water-resistant, lightweight design on this model.

• Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker ($119, marked down from $149 on jet.com). Not only is this gadget waterproof, it's actually swimproof up to 50 meters, so you can use it to monitor your laps in the pool. This sale also begins at midnight EST on November 22.

Black Friday Fitbit deals at Amazon

Although we don't officially know whether or not Amazon will have Fitbit deals, we strongly suspect they will, since the trackers were discounted on Prime Day and last Black Friday. For now, continue to check Amazon's Daily Deals page here—we've spotted limited-time sales on other fitness trackers and on Fitbit accessories there.

