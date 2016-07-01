How to Strengthen Your Core with Bird Dog

Preventing back pain starts with a strong core. In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrates how to do Bird Dog, a simple move done on hands and knees that works your entire core.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

This move is great for working your core. I especially like it because it works your cross-body myofascial chain. You're going to come into your tabletop position. Hands are stacked under your shoulders. Knees are underneath your hips. You're going to find a neutral spine so you're not pressing up or sinking down, right in the middle. Reach your right hand forward, left leg back. Really reach toward opposite sides of the room, then come back through neutral and switch sides.