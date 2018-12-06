The 10 Best Yoga Socks For Zero Slippage in the Studio

wandakelemen/Getty Images

You'll literally feel *grounded* during your next flow.

By Susan Brickell
December 06, 2018

Sliding around while trying to Downward Dog in your yoga flow is the freaking worst. Rather than focusing on your breath, feeling the stretch, and connecting with yourself, you end up focusing on keeping your feet from slipping, and your hour of calm is replaced by pure agitation.

While you may like going barefoot in your barre, pilates, kickboxing, dance, or yoga class, you might also want to keep in mind that wearing appropriate footwear, like socks, can protect you from viruses on the floor or mats that can cause unpleasant things like plantar warts. Yikes. For this reason, some gyms also require that you were sticky socks.

We've rounded up the best yoga socks to protect your toes and to keep you grounded (a.k.a. zero slip) so that you stick every single pose during your next class.

1
Ozaiic Yoga Socks

Criss-cross top straps keep these grippy socks in place during any pose. The cutout allows feet to breathe while silicone gel grips on the bottom of the socks, preventing slipping on studio floors. Bonus: There's two in a pack, so you'll always be prepared.

2
Lululemon Get A Grip Sock

These breathable, sweat-wicking socks are perfect for hot yoga. They have added cushioning and grippy soles, so feet don't slide while you're sweating it out in Bikram.

3
Great Soles Non Skid Socks

Silicon dot technology on the bottoms of these low-cut socks give you more control in barre and yoga. We love that they come in a variety of bold solids, ombre patterns, and prints, and are hand-dipped with eco-friendly dyes.

4
Sweaty Betty Barre Gripper Socks

Arch support and grippy bottoms make these soft, lightweight yoga socks even more comfortable and effective on slick studio floors. Also good? They have an anti-blister heel panel to prevent excess rubbing.

5
LA Active Grip Socks

Environmentally-friendly PVC patterns on the bottom of these grippy socks helps you nail your form in pilates, barre, and yoga. They're amazing at keeping your feet in place when planking, too.

6
Shashi Star Cool Socks

These stylish yoga socks have sparkly mesh panels for added breathability and polka dot grips to prevent skidding during your workout. Plus, the right and left socks are designed with the shape of each foot in mind, so your socks fit like a glove.

7
ToeSox Half Toe Bellarina Grip Socks

Being able to spread your toes naturally in these organic, no-slip socks helps you to find your balance, whether it be in yoga, barre, dance, or kickboxing class. And the two-toned colorway is anything but boring.

8
Bombas Grippers Ankle Socks

The eco-friendly, stay-put grippers on these cute yoga socks are made from super thin PVC to help you nail Downward Dog with zero slippage. The fabric regulates temperature and wicks away moisture, so your feet don't get all sweaty, and cushioned blister tabs prevent chafing. And with every pair of Bombas socks purchased, one pair is donated to someone in need.

9
Gaiam Grippy Full-Toe Yoga Socks

If you're ever without a yoga mat, pull on these full-toe, non-slip socks to practice your vinyasa flow. Great for traveling, you can easily pop these in your carry-on and get your om on wherever you are.

10
Zella 2-Pack Barre Socks

Two is always better than one! This two-pack of non-skid socks are machine washable (yay for no hand washing!) and give you the grip you need for barre, yoga, or pilates.

