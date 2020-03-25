The 11 Best Yoga Mats for Every Type of Yogi

While most yoga and Pilates studios have mats on hand for guests to rent or use as part of their membership, you may want to invest in a mat of your own if you take class often or to use when working out at home. Although it may seem like a simple purchase, there are so many different types of yoga mats to choose from.

Depending on the type of yoga you practice, your body’s needs, and the environment you work out in, there’s a mat that’s just right for you. For instance, if you practice hot yoga, you’ll want to look for a non-slip yoga mat that can withstand sweat (you’ll also want to consider a mat towel to go with it). If you have sensitive knees or wrists, an extra thick yoga mat is likely best for you. And when it comes to outdoor workouts, a durable, tear-resistant yoga mat is key.

Whether you’re looking for a hot yoga mat, a packable option for travel, an affordable mat, or one for outdoor use, you’ll find what you need here. Ahead, shop the 11 best yoga mats of 2020 to kickstart your home practice.

Best Overall: Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

A well-known brand among yoga regulars, Manduka creates high-quality, sustainable yoga mats designed to last a lifetime. If you’re already committed to your yoga practice and are looking for the best mat to have at home or bring with you to class for years to come, the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat is one to invest in. It’s a quarter of an inch thick with a non-slip bottom, and it’s designed to wick away moisture and bacteria. Plus, the mat comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Available at dickssportinggoods.com, $146

Best Value: Gaiam Premium Two-Color Yoga Mat

If you’re just starting out in your yoga practice and aren’t ready to make a major investment in a mat yet, consider this affordable basic option from Gaiam. Its 5 millimeter cushioning is lightweight and durable, and it provides a non-slip surface whether you’re using it in the living room or studio. For the bare basics at a budget-friendly price, this reversible mat is one of the best.

Available at walmart.com, $21 (was $30)

Best Extra Thick: Balance From GoYoga All-Purpose Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

This cushioned yoga mat comes in at a half-inch thick for a dense surface to support the spine, hips, knees, and elbows when used on hard surfaces. It’s ideal for anyone who has sensitive joints and needs a little extra padding between them and the floor. This one even comes with its own carrying strap so you can easily bring it with you on the go.

Available at walmart.com, from $16

Best for Beginners: Manduka Beginner Yoga Mat

Yoga newbies might consider starting out with this Beginner Yoga Mat from Manduka. Unlike the Pro, this one costs just $48 and is 5 millimeters thick. It features a grippy texture to keep you from slipping around and is designed to prevent sweat from soaking into the mat. Overall, it’s a solid, relatively affordable option from a trusted brand.

Available at dickssportinggoods.com, $48

Best Antimicrobial: Lululemon The Reversible Mat

This reversible yoga mat from Lululemon includes a polyurethane top layer that absorbs moisture for extra grip even when things get sweaty, along with an antimicrobial additive to prevent mold and mildew. To keep it as clean as possible, you can wipe it down with warm water and soap and hang it to dry after each use. It’s also reversible so you can switch up which side you use with each practice.

Available at lululemon.com, $78

Best Design: Gaiam Print Yoga Mat

This Gaiam yoga mat comes in so many fun colors and prints, making it perfect for the yogi who loves to express themselves through beautiful designs. Not only does this mat look great, but it also features Gaiam’s standard non-slip material and 4 millimeters of cushioning to support you through every downward facing dog and warrior pose.

Available at walmart.com, from $15

Best for Travel: Lululemon Carry Onwards Mat

Working out on the go can be a challenge, but it’s certainly not impossible—and this travel-friendly yoga mat from Lululemon makes it so much easier to squeeze in a quick flow just about anywhere. Made of a natural rubber material with a microfiber top layer for added grip, it’s specially designed to fold up so you can pack it with you while you travel.

Available at lululemon.com, $88

Best for Hot Yoga: Manduka GRP Lite Hot Yoga Mat

Hot yoga is no joke, and you need a grippy, durable mat to get you through super sweaty classes. This hot yoga mat from Manduka is designed to do just that. It features a charcoal-infused natural rubber core that helps absorb sweat and eliminate odor, as well as a leather-like top that stays dry and provides a non-slip surface even when you’re dripping in sweat.

Available at dickssportinggoods.com, $98

Best for Outdoors: BalanceFrom GoCloud All-Purpose Anti-Tear Yoga Mat

If you prefer the great outdoors to a typical yoga studio, this durable, extra thick mat will be your new workout buddy. It’s 1 inch thick with double-sided non-slip material. And since it’s moisture-resistant, you can wash it with soap and water after use—which is necessary if you’re planning to use it for an outdoor flow at a park or beach.

Available at walmart.com, $30

Best Extra Long: Merrithew Extra-Long Pilates Yoga Mat

For long-legged yogis, this extra long yoga mat is one of the best. It’s 6 millimeters thick and longer than your average yoga mat. Of course, it still provides the necessary traction to keep you from slipping during your practice. Plus, it’s made of recyclable eco-friendly foam for an environmentally conscious purchase you can feel good about.

Available at dickssportinggoods.com, $40

Best for Kids: Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat

Yoga isn’t just for adults. Kids can get in on the health and wellness benefits, too, and this cheery mat is just the thing to get little ones excited about doing yoga. It comes in a variety of colorful patterns featuring animals and geometric shapes, and it’s made of Gaiam’s non-slip, cushioned material to keep kids safe and comfortable.

Available at walmart.com, from $15

