The 11 Best Yoga Mats for Every Type of Yogi

While most yoga and Pilates studios have mats on hand for guests to rent or use as part of their membership, you may want to invest in a mat of your own if you take class often or to use when working out at home. Although it may seem like a simple purchase, there are so many different types of yoga mats to choose from.

Depending on the type of yoga you practice, your body’s needs, and the environment you work out in, there’s a mat that’s just right for you. For instance, if you practice hot yoga, you’ll want to look for a non-slip yoga mat that can withstand sweat (you’ll also want to consider a mat towel to go with it). If you have sensitive knees or wrists, an extra thick yoga mat is likely best for you. And when it comes to outdoor workouts, a durable, tear-resistant yoga mat is key.

Whether you’re looking for a hot yoga mat, a packable option for travel, an affordable mat, or one for outdoor use, you’ll find what you need here. Ahead, shop the 11 best yoga mats of 2020 to kickstart your home practice.