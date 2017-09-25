The Right (and Wrong) Ways to Get a Hot Hollywood Bod

The fans: Kate Hudson has touted the Booty Belt, but she's not the only one with a fave fitness tool: Supermodel Adriana Lima has said she loves a regular jump rope burn.

Should you do it? Yes! Mastering a smart piece of workout equipment is a trend with a big payoff, says Michele Olson, PhD, adjunct professor of sport science at Huntingdon College in Alabama. And resistance bands (like the ones used in the Booty Belt) are one of Olson's weapons of choice: "Elastic bands can provide enough resistance to count as a weight-training tool. You can put a band around your ankles and do side-step squats and side-lying leg lifts." What about your upper body? "You can also use a band for the biceps and triceps," says Olson. "It's not only effective for the butt and hips." A jump rope is another take-anywhere, inexpensive cardio tool, she adds. Jumping rope torches calories and strengthens your legs, glutes, arms, and shoulders.

