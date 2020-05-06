 The 10 Best Workout Tank Tops to Keep You Cool While Exercising

This tank top from Nike is simple, but that’s what makes it so great. It won’t distract you from what really matters: your workout. It uses the brand’s special Dri-Fit technology, which helps move sweat away from your body and onto the moisture-wicking fabric, so you’ll never feel like you’re soaked in sweat. “I'm a fitness instructor so I have a lot of gym clothes, and this is now among my favorite workout tanks!” wrote one happy shopper. Others note that the fit is not too baggy or skin-tight—one person said they love that it gives their body “a little room to breath.”

Available at zappos.com, $19 (was $25)