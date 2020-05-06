 The 10 Best Workout Tank Tops to Keep You Cool While Exercising

The right workout clothes can totally change your mindset while exercising. Just like a supportive sports bra or a good pair of workout leggings, the right tank top is essential for staying comfortable and focused while working out—especially in warmer temperatures.
The best workout tank tops can vary depending on your personal style and the type of workout you’re doing, but they’re typically made of breathable, moisture-wicking materials to keep you dry and cool, even during the most intense sweat sessions. But since there are so many workout tops available from a variety of activewear brands, it can be hard to tell which ones are worth buying. To help you out, we sorted through thousands of customer reviews to find the best workout tank tops for different activities.
Before deciding which workout top is right for you, think about when you’ll be wearing it. Yogis will love Alo's Select Tank because it’ll hug your body and stay in place through your entire flow, while outdoor runners might consider this Brooks tank because it uses a quick-drying fabric to keep you dry even in hot weather. If you prefer to shop for workout tops based on style, you’ll want to check out Lululemon’s Power Pivot Tank—shoppers love that the versatile crop top can be worn in two different ways. Or, if you want to show off your favorite sports bra to add a pop of color to your gym look, consider Alo’s muscle tank with dropped arm holes.
No matter what type of tank you’re looking for, you’ll have no trouble finding one here—our picks cover a variety of price points and have thousands of positive reviews between them. Keep scrolling to read more about the best workout tank tops you can buy online from brands like Lululemon, Sweaty Betty, Athleta, Nike, and more.
This tank top from Nike is simple, but that’s what makes it so great. It won’t distract you from what really matters: your workout. It uses the brand’s special Dri-Fit technology, which helps move sweat away from your body and onto the moisture-wicking fabric, so you’ll never feel like you’re soaked in sweat. “I'm a fitness instructor so I have a lot of gym clothes, and this is now among my favorite workout tanks!” wrote one happy shopper. Others note that the fit is not too baggy or skin-tight—one person said they love that it gives their body “a little room to breath.”
Available at zappos.com, $19 (was $25)
Old Navy is known for its super affordable workout clothes as well as its inclusive sizing options. This side-slit workout tankis a great choice if you’re looking to revamp your activewear collection without spending a lot of money. Shoppers love the deep v-back on this budget-friendly tank and call it “super comfy”. Plus, the versatile design means you can leave the fabric on the sides hanging loose or tie it into knots for a trendy detail. “It’s very comfortable and doesn’t get drenched in sweat like other tops,” wrote one customer. “It’s super cute no matter what you choose to do with the sides!”
Available at oldnavy.gap.com, $18 (was $20)
Made with Outdoor Voices’ signature breathable TechSweat material, this tank will keep you feeling cool throughout your toughest (and sweatiest) workouts. Since it was designed with a built-in shelf bra and removable pads, you can wear it on its own for low-impact activities, like yoga, or pair it with your favorite sports bra for high-impact workouts like running. It also has adjustable straps, which is a necessary feature for camisole tops to fit properly. “This is by far one of my favorites! I use it for basically anything and everything. I mostly use it for running or during yoga because it doesn’t fall down,” one customer wrote. P.S.: You can pair it with Outdoor Voices TechSweat leggings to complete your workout outfit.
Available at outdoorvoices.com, $55
Loved for its performance-ready workout clothes, Lululemon is one of the most popular activewear labels out there. The brand makes plenty of styles of tank tops, including this form-fitting crop top. What makes this particular tank unique is the fact that it can be worn in two different ways: as a flattering, low-cut v-neck or as a scoop-neck with a higher cut to provide more coverage. “It’s like two tops in one!” wrote one Lululemon shopper. “The ribbed material is super flattering and the top itself is super comfy and moves with your body.”
Available at lululemon.com, $54
With an average 4.6-star rating and over 580 reviews, this workout tank from Athleta is clearly a customer favorite. Thanks to its lightweight fabric and relaxed fit, it’s perfect for all kinds of workouts and is comfy enough for everyday wear. In fact, the longer length and curved hemline give it a trendy look that you won’t mind wearing out of the house. “This tank is truly the perfect tank because it is so versatile! I can wear it for casual wear or work out in it! I love how soft and light it is,” wrote one shopper. Plus, this tank top is available in seven different colors—including neutrals and pastels—so you have a wide range of shades to choose from to match all of your fun workout leggings.
Available at athleta.gap.com, $44
Thanks to this tank top’s seamless design and stretchy fabric, you’ll never have to worry about your shirt distracting you from your workout. The snug fit and long length make it great for layering under sweatshirts and other tops, too.) Many shoppers say they wear this tank top for Pilates or yoga—the tighter fit means it’ll stay in place through all your downward dogs—but you can opt to wear it for any workout since it’s made of breathable material. “It’s so lightweight you simply don’t know you’re wearing anything!” wrote one customer.
Available at sweatybetty.com, $45
When you’re practicing yoga, the last thing you want to worry about is adjusting your clothes. Even though all of Alo’s comfy tanks and tees are popular among yogis, this tank top is especially great because it’s designed to hug your body. It’s made of a stretchy and non-slip material, so the tank won’t move around every time you do—as one shopper says, it “stays in place for every pose.” And since the fabric is also moisture-wicking, you can wear it throughout your sweatiest hot yoga sessions, too.
Available at aloyoga.com, $54
Runners love this simple workout tank from Brooks that wicks away sweat to keep them dry as they log their miles. Available in five colors (including light blue and white with colorful stripes), it has a scoop neckline, a semi-fitted construction that moves with you, and a racerback design. There’s also a small keyhole cutout on the back for an added touch of style. “[It’s] very comfortable and very flattering for all my long runs,” wrote one shopper, while another said it “fits well without being skin tight.”
Available at zappos.com, $30
If you’re looking for a strappy workout tank that shows off your back, try this sweat-wicking option from Lululemon. Customers say the crisscrossing straps on the back look super cute and feel breathable. It’s made with the brand’s super soft Everlux fabric, which is specially designed to dry fast and keep you cool. The built-in shelf bra offers some support, so smaller cup sizes can wear this tank top without a bra for lighter workouts. “It’s so comfy, very flattering, and the material is soft and stretchy,” wrote one shopper.
Available at lululemon.com, $58
This breathable muscle tank from Alo will feel airy while you’re working out since it has large armholes and exposes a little bit of your back. One shopper says it shows off the perfect amount of skin. “The material is super soft and lightweight,” they wrote. “It’s super flattering for yoga or for running errands.” The muscle tank is available in four different neutral colors, but since it reveals some of your sports bra, you can easily add a pop of color to your workout look that way.
Available at aloyoga.com, $48
