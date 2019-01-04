The 18 Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes

Consider this your A to Z workout gear shopping guide.
To say we're passionate about workout clothes here at Health would be an understatement. All year long, our editors are lucky enough to sweat it out during yoga, barre, HIIT, boxing, and outdoor runs in the latest-to-market gear. Since they've tried pretty much everything out there, we polled Health editorial staffers to find out which essential retailers they rely on to stock up on leggings, workout tops, sports bras, and more. Here, an A to Z list of the best places workout clothes for women.
RELATED: 7 Places to Buy Cheap Workout Clothes Without Sacrificing Quality or Style
1
Alo Yoga
You'll find tops, bottoms, and accessories for men and women at this trendy yoga retailer. They specialize in collections themed around feel and function, such as the Seamless and AloSoft lines. Right now, we're loving the High-Waist Posh Legging; with four-way stretch and comfy velour fabric, you're guaranteed to be cozy during downward dog.
2
Amazon
In addition to carrying popular brands like Under Armour and Champion, Amazon's exclusive Core 10 line is seriously good (we've previously raved about their Build-Your-Own Leggings). The entire collection is wallet-friendly, too; these Core 10 Women's Lightweight Cool Down Jogger Sweatpants are on-trend and only $29.
3
Athleta
A huge selection of tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories? Check. Free shipping over $50? Check. The retailer also offers a number of exciting sales throughout the year, so keep your eyes peeled for promotion codes and site-wide discounts. You can't go wrong with the Shanti Tank In Powervita, which is perfect for both low- and high-impact workouts or as a layering piece for winter runs.
4
Bandier
Bandier carries a slew of on-trend athleisure designers, including Adidas by Stella McCartney, Nike, and Onzie, as well as their own label. The outerwear offerings are particularly awesome. See this All Access Tour Bomber Jacket in versatile dusty sage, a Bandier exclusive.
5
Brooks Running
It's no secret that their running shoes are among the very best. But Brooks Running also has tons of great workout apparel for runners, such as this Dash 1/2 Zip running top. It's made of breathable fabric to wick away moisture while you sweat, and (score!) has handy thumbholes.
6
Carbon38
If fashion-forward workout clothes are your aesthetic, check out Carbon38. Like Bandier, they carry a huge range of designers (Beyond Yoga, Free People Movement, and Alala, to name just a few). Their in-house label doesn't disappoint, either. We're loving the Rally Tank, which features a cheeky back cutout so you can show off your coolest sports bras.
7
Champion
It doesn't get more classic—or comfortable—than Champion. From tees to bottoms to performance underwear, the retailer has everything you need to hit the gym, but their sweatshirts are truly iconic. You'll want to wear the Champion Life Women's Reverse Weave Crew to yoga class, on weekends, when traveling... pretty much all the time.
8
Fabletics
For $49 a month, you get access to tons of seriously discounted outfits in the Fabletics shop (think up to 70% off the retail price). Also good? Most apparel goes up to size XXL, and the Kate Hudson–backed brand launches collabs with other A-listers, such as Demi Lovato and Kelly Rowland. This two-piece Unapologetic 2-Piece Outfit is from Rowland's collection, and it features flattering high-waist leggings with trendy mesh details.
9
Koral
Spotted someone in your pilates class wearing a to-die-for pair of shiny leggings? They were probably from Koral. The brand is known for their Lustrous Leggings, which come in a range of fun liquid colors as well as basic black (pictured).
10
Lorna Jane
Lorna Jane is one of the most popular activewear brands in Australia, and the retailer has been growing their presence in the U.S. as well. Moms-to-be will appreciate that they carry a maternity line filled with classic basics like this LJ Maternity Excel Tank.
11
Lululemon
The Vancouver-based retailer that helped launch the athleisure movement is of course famous for their ultra comfy tights (not to mention the distinctive label you see everyone in your spin class wearing). But the brand offers more than just leggings. With a cool space gray pattern and small silhouette, this City Adventurer Backpack Mini is the perfect gym-to-work bag.
12
Merrell
Consider your next hike covered. Merrell has base layers, outerwear, pants, and more to get you outdoor adventure-ready. But we can't mention the brand without talking about their hiking shoes, and the Women's Moab 2 MOTHER OF ALL BOOTS Mid Waterproof shoe is a great choice. With breathable mesh lining, a cushioned heel, and the brand's M Select Dry technology to prevent moisture from getting inside, they're worth every penny for both serious and beginner hikers.
13
Nike
No surprise here: Whether it's their on-trend kicks or compression leggings, Nike remains one of the most coveted activewear brands. We're big fans of their hoodies and pullovers. The Nike Dri-FIT Therma hoodie has the brand's Therma fabric to lock in heat, so it's perfect for winter runs.
14
Nordstrom
Not just for high-fashion shopping, Nordstrom has tons of great workout clothes in their activewear shop—including their in-house Zella brand. The figure-flattering, moisture-wicking Zella Moonlight High Waist Leggings are one of the top-rated pairs on the site and available in several versatile colors.
15
Puma
Puma is an excellent place to stock up on sport-specific gear (check out their collections for soccer, running, and golf). But we're loving their sneakers right now, many of which, like the Incite FS Sneakers, perfectly channel the chunky dad shoes trend.
16
Reebok
No other activewear brand can count Gigi Hadid as a collaborator, and we're already counting down the days until her Reebok x Gigi Hadid collection is fully available to shop in February. In the meantime, snap up a pair of runway-ready Aztrek x Gigi Hadid shoes, which the model helped design.
17
Sweaty Betty
The British brand's famous Bum-Sculpting leggings are a must-have. Also great? Their ski and snowboard collection. The two-piece Free Style Base Layer Set is functional enough to rock on the slopes or for a winter run, and stylish enough to keep on for the après.
18
Under Armour
Collabs with The Rock and Lindsey Vonn, their ArmourBox subscription program—there's a lot to love about Under Armour. Our pick: UA Favorite Cotton Everyday sports bra. It's flattering, made of ultra light performance cotton, and affordable to boot.