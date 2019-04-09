The 9 Best Women's Workout Shorts

These popular bottoms won't ride up, slip down, or dig in.
Leggings might be your workout bottom of choice in the winter, but what about when summer days are as hot as your workout is intense? Aside from being the cooler choice, women’s workout shorts can also be super stylish, flattering, and comfortable.
Trouble is, the list of possible short mishaps is long. Whether you’re taking on a CrossFit WOD or HIIT workout, nothing interferes with a killer sweat session quite like a wedgie, camel toe, or a waistband that bunches or digs in when you move.
In preparation for the heat, Health asked nine athletes and trainers to share the tried-and-true workout shorts that support—not detract from—their training. Pair them with a strappy workout tank and a pair of cross-training sneakers.
RELATED: 11 Running Shorts for Women That Will Have You Trading in Your Favorite Leggings
1
WodBottom Shorties
“WodBottom Shorties are my go-to workout shorts. They have so many non-boring patterns as well as fun, solid colors. They come in two lengths—2.5 and 3.25 inches—but I prefer the ‘booty’ short. The material is comfortable, breathable, and it passes the ‘squat test’: Even the white shorts aren’t see-through when I’m working out.”
—Amy W., CrossFit athlete and aerial enthusiast
2
Fleo Shorts
“I love Fleo shorts. They’re truthfully some of the best athletic or CrossFit shorts I have owned. They have a few different lengths, but my favorite is the short-short 3.25-inch inseam. They have a nice thick athletic waistband that stays in place when I work out. They also have sooo many different colors and pattern options, and at about $40 a pair, they’re reasonably priced. I can CrossFit or rock climb in them and they stay in place the entire time.”
—Stephany Bolivar, instructor at ICE NYC
3
Pheel Bike Short
“I love the compression fabric in these shorts. They aren’t too short and really flatter my curvier body. They offer a sleek and smooth look, and as a cycling instructor, it’s important that they totally stay in place as I’m moving all over the bike. Bonus: They have a hidden drawstring inside the waistband that allows for adjustment and prevents them from slipping off my hips. Can’t have any wardrobe malfunctions when you are teaching to 50 people in a room!”
—Marisa Kochnover, instructor at CycleBar
4
NoBull 2-Inch Short
"These are my go-to CrossFit shorts. They are breathable, lightweight, and have a simple design that allows them to stay in place as I move. They’re perfect for any workout, whether that's CrossFit, yoga, or weightlifting. This pattern is also very flattering. 10/10 would recommend for all fitness enthusiasts!"
—Paige P., CrossFit athlete and half-marathoner
5
Adidas Alphaskin Sport Short Tights
“To me, these shorts are the perfect length: They aren’t too long, but they also don’t slice my bum in half. I wear them during high-intensity interval training workouts, and they stay in place while sprinting, jumping, squatting, and doing burpees. My favorite feature of these shorts is the waistband; it’s very comfortable and doesn’t dig into my sides.”
—Judine Saint Gerard, head coach at Tone House
6
Lululemon In Movement Short Everlux 2.5-Inch
“These are my favorite workout shorts to wear for Olympic lifting. They’re high-waisted and the band is thick enough that it doesn’t roll down. They’re super short, but somehow the sleek, quick-dry material stays in place. I have six different pairs, but my favorite is the camo color.”
—Ashley B., Olympic weightlifter
7
Outdoor Voices Flex Shorts
“As a former Division 1 athlete, I've always found it difficult to find shorts that fit and live up to their claims because I have a very muscular bottom half. These shorts do! They are the perfect length, don't roll down, aren't too tight on my legs or waist, and are comfy enough to wear even when I’m not working out. And I'm loving the pattern of these polka dot ones!”
—Ashley Lennington, field hockey player
8
Athleta Agile Short
“I have two pairs of these because I love them that much. They are super comfy and move with my body. They are high-waisted so I feel comfortable wearing them with just a sports bra, and they aren’t too tight on my strong hamstrings. Also, it doesn't hurt that I consistently get compliments whenever I wear them!"
—Irina Barlage National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist
9
Nike Pro Women's 3-Inch Training Shorts
“These short-shorts are perfect for all forms of training. Even when I squat they stay in place—no annoying roll up, roll down, or wedgies. And they’re true to size! I also think the bright colors are perfect for summer.”
—Quianna Camper, certified personal trainer with RSP Nutrition