9 Waterproof Watches You Can Actually Wear in The Pool

Whether you live an active outdoor lifestyle or simply want a timepiece that won’t be ruined by a little water, we’ve rounded up the best watches for waterproof peace of mind.
When investing in a watch—whether it’s for the office, for your workouts, or for outdoor adventures—it’s usually in your best interest to choose one that’s waterproof. After all, accidents happen, and it’s pretty much inevitable that the timepiece will eventually come into contact with water—whether you get caught in an unexpected shower on your run, splash it while kayaking, or accidentally submerge it while washing your hands. But with waterproof options, what was once a death sentence for your wristwatch will now no longer even phase it.
While waterproof watches have a reputation of being, well, sporty (and not always the most attractive accessories), there are actually plenty of sophisticated options available that won’t sacrifice style for functionality. Many smartwatches, including options from Apple, Garmin, Timex, and Samsung, are now being made with water-resistant abilities—and some even include features to track pool laps, perfect for those who like to swim as part of their daily exercise or are triathlon training and want to be able to track their progress on their device.
Whether you live an active outdoor lifestyle and are looking for a timepiece that can stand up to sweat, rain, and swimming, or simply want a watch that won’t be so easily ruined by water (read: you don’t have to remove before showering), below are the nine best waterproof watches, according to customer reviews.
1
Timex Ironman Essential 10 Mid-Size Watch
Reviewers swear by this waterproof watch for everything from rainy runs to fly fishing to laps in the pool. The lightweight stopwatch boasts a countdown timer and alarm, a lap tracker, an Indiglo light-up watch dial, and a durable resin strap. Plus, it’s sealed for water-resistance in depths of up to 330 feet, making it ideal for water activities like swimming and snorkeling.
“Great for small wrists (my favorite feature) - very easy to use, numbers are easy to see considering the size of the screen. Waterproof to 100 meters is awesome. I wore this watch everywhere, running, biking, swimming -- before the GPS watches came out. Even though I have a great Garmin watch for running now, it is really big - and not waterproof. So for beach, pool, walking, etc. - this is my 'go-to',” wrote one reviewer.
2
Apple Watch Series 4
Not only does the Apple Watch Series 4 give you tons of similar features to an actual smartphone—like calls, streaming music, and logging workouts—right on your wrist, but swimmers will love that it measures distance covered in the pool, calculates average pace, and distinguishes stroke style. Another wellness bonus? It allows users to take an electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG test) to measure their heart rate and point out irregular rhythms, and it’s even advanced enough to detect if you’ve fallen down and will call 9-1-1 if you’re unable to get up within a minute.
“I also started swimming to get in better shape and wanted something to track my laps. The good trackers are close to $300 - the ones that work in the pool and measure lap# and heart rate so I thought I’d try an Apple Watch. Ok - this is a great tracker! It not only counts my laps but monitors heart rate, total distance swam, history so I can see from day to day progress - or not. The display is clear- beautiful actually- and I can read it through goggles in bright sunshine. It is really light on my wrist and looks great,” said a customer.
3
Casio Women's BG169R-8 "Baby-G" Gray Resin Sport Watch
With 94% of reviewers giving this watch 4- and 5-star ratings, this shock-resistant, under-$100 option is a no-brainer. It’s water-resistant in depths up to 660 feet, giving you peace of mind whether you’re showering or scuba diving on vacation. The Baby-G model also features a countdown timer, stopwatch, five daily alarms, a world clock (29 time zones), and a backlight for easy viewing.
“I am a traveling physical therapist, currently working in a hospital setting,” shared a buyer. “I frequently wash my hands so I don't have to worry about ruining this watch since it is waterproof. The stopwatch feature is helpful during my exercise treatment sessions with my patients. As a traveler, I love the function that it can automatically set the time when I choose a state/country. When I go swimming, I can still wear it and keep track of the time (especially when I am at the beach when I tend to lose track of time). I've had this watch for almost a year now and it still looks great at work or for casual wear, and works very functional for me.”
4
Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Sport Smartwatch
Mandy Moore's favorite smartwatch helps you log all types of exercise—from walks, runs, bike rides, and swims (yep, it’s completely water-resistant!)—thanks to Google Fit, and also provides heart-rate tracking. Designed to work with your smartphone or on its own, the watch features standalone GPS navigation, text, email, calendar, and social media notifications, offline music, Google Pay, and more. Bonus: You can even personalize your Gen 4 watch with interchangeable bands and customizable dials.
“My wife mentions that it is lightweight, however durable enough for everyday wear - sports, casual, and going out. She washes her hands and as her hands immerse in water or showers, the watch is great regarding waterproofing,” says one reviewer.
5
Suunto Ambit 3 Peak HR
Equipped with a long-lasting battery—up to 200 hours—a GPS, compass, barometer (to measure elevation and notify you of weather changes and storm alerts), mobile connection, heart rate monitoring, and the ability to track activities like running, cycling, and swimming, this watch is the perfect tool for athletes and outdoorsy folks. Swimmers will love that it tracks pace and distance in the water, time by pool length and lap total, stroke rate and type, stroke efficiency (SWOLF), and heart rate while swimming.
“I purchased this GPS watch back in March 2013. It has been ROCK solid and I absolutely love it. I run a lot of miles and I run ultra marathons. Long battery life is essential. Many features and accuracy. A truly great swim, bike, run and all other sports tool,” wrote a customer.
6
Armitron Sport Women's 45/7086 Digital Chronograph Watch
Don’t let the price tag fool you—this top-rated waterproof watch may be cheap, but it’ll stand up to everyday use, tough workouts, and outdoor adventures. It may not be suitable for diving (it’s only water-resistant up to 330 feet), but it’s totally safe to use for paddleboarding, laps in the pool, and white water rafting—if you fall in, you won’t need to worry about water logging your timepiece.
“If you are looking for something durable, waterproof, easy to set up, an excellent fit, and affordable, look no further. I originally bought this watch for when I was working in the Colorado Mountains guiding horseback tours. My watch went through many rain and hail storms, as well as being submerged in water tanks and rivers. The water did not seem to affect the watch at all,” noted a buyer.
7
Garmin Vívomove HR
If you’re in the market for a stylish watch—that also functions as a fitness tracker, but doesn’t scream sporty—look no further than this hybrid by Garmin. You’ll have a host of smart metrics at your fingertips, including music, calls, texts, and calendar reminders from your phone, but you’ll also be able to monitor your heart rate and sleep patterns, track workouts and stress levels, and calculate pool laps. Whether you want it as an everyday accessory or specifically for workouts (or both), it’ll withstand rainy or snowy commutes, ambitious hikes, and shallow water activities like swimming and surfing.
“I did a lot of research before buying,” shared a reviewer. “I decided I wanted a watch not a fitness tracker on my wrist. I’d prefer it lasted longer but I recharge every 3 days or so. I use the smart features on the watch face all the time. Haven’t even read the manual yet to figure out the advanced features but there are many. Love that it is waterproof too! Wore it in a 10 mile obstacle course race.”
8
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
You’re probably already aware that Fitbits track your daily activity—from heart rate to sleep stages to floors climbed—store music, and have the ability to connect to your phone to receive calls, messages, and notifications. But this smartwatch goes one step further with over 15 exercise modes (like Run or Swim) to track right from your wrist, along with on-screen workouts, and swim lap tracking, so you can sneak in a sweat session no matter where you are.
“I’ve worn this watch for my water workout class, and it works like a champ in the pool. I love having a more accurate idea of how hard my body is working,” said one customer.
9
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
While you can certainly consider the tried-and-true original Galaxy Smartwatch, the more affordable Galaxy Watch Active version is perfect for those who want a slimmer design. Ideal for the pool and triathlons, it has dedicated swim tracking features so you can view metrics like distance, strokes, lap time, and SWOLF to measure swimming efficiency. On top of being water-resistant, you’ll also get all the perks of a typical smartwatch, like Samsung Pay, calls and other notifications from your phone, heart rate monitoring, and more.
“This smartwatch automatically detects up to six exercises while being able to track up to 39 more - just scroll through the list - I love to use this when I am rowing! The watch does well in the water - I use it when swimming almost daily for the past few months and with just a shake to ensure no water is caught inside. I would just make sure you turn on the water setting so that your screen is locked and not activated by the water,” wrote a buyer.