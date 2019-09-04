The 14 Best Waterproof Hiking Boots, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re super picky (or just at a loss) when it comes to what to put on your feet for outdoor adventures, we don’t blame you. You want an option that's durable enough to withstand even the toughest hiking conditions on the trail or mountain, but is still stylish enough for the ‘gram—is that too much to ask? Plus, who wants to be halfway into a hike, only to be (literally) stopped in their tracks by painful blisters and sore feet—or worse, cold, wet toes from muddy paths or an unexpected rain shower? And if you’re not an experienced hiker, you might be tempted to venture out in your favorite running shoes—but investing in appropriate footwear that’s supportive, durable, and built to combat dirt, water, and jagged rocks is your best bet.

To avoid the unfortunate results that come from wearing the wrong shoes on a hike, choose hiking boots that check all the boxes: provide all-day comfort, have amazing traction (read: no slippage), and allow moisture to escape while not letting water in (hello, GORE-TEX). You’ll also want to find a pair that allows you to step in puddles, trek through mud and snow, and cross streams, all while keeping your feet warm, comfy, and dry.

From lightweight urban hikers to heavy-duty footwear for backcountry adventures and backpacking, these are the top-rated hiking boots, according to customer reviews, that will give you waterproof peace of mind.

Here are the 14 best waterproof hiking boots, according to reviews:

Vasque Breeze III GTX Women’s Boot

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Boot

Keen Women’s Targhee II Waterproof Mid

Helly Hansen W Vanir Gallivant HT

Eddie Bauer Women’s Lukla Pro Mid HIker

Salomon Women’s Ellipse 2 Mid LTR GTX

Danner Women’s Mountain 600 4.5” Hiking Boot

Forsake Lucie Mid

Lowa Women’s Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot

Ahnu by Teva Montara III Hiking Boot

Altra Footwear Lone Peak 4 Mid RSM

The North Face Hedgehog Fastpack GTX

Hoka One One Women’s Kaha

