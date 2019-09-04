The 14 Best Waterproof Hiking Boots, According to Customer Reviews

Say goodbye to cold, wet toes on the trail once and for all.
If you’re super picky (or just at a loss) when it comes to what to put on your feet for outdoor adventures, we don’t blame you. You want an option that's durable enough to withstand even the toughest hiking conditions on the trail or mountain, but is still stylish enough for the ‘gram—is that too much to ask? Plus, who wants to be halfway into a hike, only to be (literally) stopped in their tracks by painful blisters and sore feet—or worse, cold, wet toes from muddy paths or an unexpected rain shower? And if you’re not an experienced hiker, you might be tempted to venture out in your favorite running shoes—but investing in appropriate footwear that’s supportive, durable, and built to combat dirt, water, and jagged rocks is your best bet.
To avoid the unfortunate results that come from wearing the wrong shoes on a hike, choose hiking boots that check all the boxes: provide all-day comfort, have amazing traction (read: no slippage), and allow moisture to escape while not letting water in (hello, GORE-TEX). You’ll also want to find a pair that allows you to step in puddles, trek through mud and snow, and cross streams, all while keeping your feet warm, comfy, and dry.
From lightweight urban hikers to heavy-duty footwear for backcountry adventures and backpacking, these are the top-rated hiking boots, according to customer reviews, that will give you waterproof peace of mind.
Here are the 14 best waterproof hiking boots, according to reviews:
- Vasque Breeze III GTX Women’s Boot
- Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
- Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Boot
- Keen Women’s Targhee II Waterproof Mid
- Helly Hansen W Vanir Gallivant HT
- Eddie Bauer Women’s Lukla Pro Mid HIker
- Salomon Women’s Ellipse 2 Mid LTR GTX
- Danner Women’s Mountain 600 4.5” Hiking Boot
- Forsake Lucie Mid
- Lowa Women’s Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot
- Ahnu by Teva Montara III Hiking Boot
- Altra Footwear Lone Peak 4 Mid RSM
- The North Face Hedgehog Fastpack GTX
- Hoka One One Women’s Kaha
1
Vasque Breeze III GTX Women’s Boot
Vasque boots are known to be insanely comfortable—to the point that you can literally break them out of the box, put them on your feet, and hit the trail without even breaking them in. This waterproof hiker is no exception, and is also designed with a GORE-TEX membrane to block water from the outside while allowing inside moisture to evaporate, along with a grippy outsole that’ll stick to slick rocks and mushy, snowy trails for zero slippage. If you prefer a less clunky boot, reviewers also swear by the Breeze Lite GORE-TEX, a dramatically lighter option that weighs less than two pounds.
“I hike a lot—many miles every year. I always have a new pair of Vasque Women's Breeze Waterproof Hiking Boots in my closet, waiting for the tread on the pair I am currently using to wear down. I always keep three pairs—my oldest pair is used for sloshing around in creeks and rivers, the next oldest pair is used for easy hikes and flatter trails, and the newest is used for difficult hikes with rock scrambling and steep climbs. I want the tread on these to be crisp and sharp. My hikes range usually from 5-10 miles and I hike twice a week for six months and once a week for six months. I discovered this model many years back—I am guessing maybe 13 years ago? I don't bother to try on any other brand or model for these boots are PERFECT for me,” wrote one reviewer.
2
Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
With 90% of reviewers leaving 4- and 5-star ratings, we can understand why MOAB stands for mother of all boots. This pair of waterproof hikers features breathable mesh lining, durable performance leather, a cushy footbed, a shock-absorbing heel, and Vibram traction to keep you upright on slippery terrain. If you prefer a low top or don’t need the additional ankle support (i.e. you’re not backpacking), Merrell also makes the Moab in a waterproof hiker shoe, rather than a boot.
“There was no "adjustment" period with these boots to break them in, they were comfortable from the first time I put them on,” said a customer. “Even without the multiple pairs of socks, the boots proved to be super warm and waterproof. I wore them trekking thru [through] Iceland winter glacier/hiking trails with snow and ice and never had a problem with my feet getting wet or not staying warm.”
3
Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Boot
One of the most affordable and stylish options out there, this under-$100, mountaineer-inspired hiking boot looks great whether you’re bopping around the city (just add a cozy sweater and your favorite denim) or going for an ambitious half-day hike upstate. It’s surprisingly lightweight and super cushioned, so you won’t be bothered by any rocks, gravel, or roots underfoot. Buyer’s Tip: Order a half size larger.
“I LOVE THESE BOOTS,” raved a buyer. “They kept my feet dry (lots of rain in the mountains this past weekend), and the boots quickly dried as well. I just left them outside of my tent and they would be dry. Let me clarify here, the boots were never drenched i.e. dumped in a river and hung out to dry kind of wet, just the normal splashing through puddles etc. The tread pattern on these boots handled rocks, mud, roots and steep climbs with ease, never once did I feel like my footing was going to slip.”
4
Keen Women’s Targhee II Waterproof Mid
Trusted outdoor brand Keen designed this waterproof hiking boot with a breathable membrane that lets moisture out without letting water in. Built for all-day comfort, it offers arch and ankle support—thanks to the cushioned insole and ankle panel—and has a durable outsole that holds up mile after mile. And, if your feet tend to get a little stinky after a long day, don’t worry: The Cleansport NXT technology controls natural odor. No wonder the Targhee II is Keen’s best-selling boot.
“AMAZING BOOT!!! I love this boot! I wore it for the first time today in ice and snow and it was perfect. My feet stayed warm and dry, and I had great traction and ankle support. The styling is quite groovy and construction seems pretty good. Arch support is good. I did order a half size larger than usual (thanks to other reviews) and am very happy I did. If you need some day hikers, buy these,” wrote one reviewer.
5
Helly Hansen W Vanir Gallivant HT
Whether you’re planning a quick hike or a five-day trek, these comfy, sneaker-esque boots have you covered. The breathable, waterproof membrane keeps you warm and dry on the trail, the lightweight style is less clunky than your typical hikers, and the grippy rubber lugs on the outsole provide reliable traction for uneven, rocky paths.
“Taken [Took] these boots for a beating through the Canadian Rockies,” said a customer on the Helly Hansen site. “Didn’t take long to break in, amazing grip, waterproof and pretty comfy. Very different looking hiking boots which I love!”
6
Eddie Bauer Women’s Lukla Pro Mid Hiker
If you’re doing a multi-day hike and are hauling all of your essentials on your back, this option from Eddie Bauer is a great choice. The waterproof hikers have a lightweight, plush midsole, an outsole that can handle unpredictable, varied terrain, and a raised cuff and stiff fiberglass shank for extra stability, comfort, and protection. The best news: They’re currently marked down from $160, which makes them a total steal.
“This is my second pair of these boots. The first pair has become my muddy pair - to wear when working in the garden, yard, etc. The second pair I wear for hiking and long walks. The boots look great, fit perfect, and provide great foot support. In addition, they are definitely waterproof. My husband got the similar men's boot...and loves them as well,” shared a buyer on the Eddie Bauer website.
7
Salomon Women’s Ellipse 2 Mid LTR GTX
Not only does this hiking boot boast deep lugs for traction on both wet and dry surfaces, a breathable lining, and a GORE-TEX bootie to keep feet dry of sweat and outside moisture, but it’s also designed with a woman-specific fit that offers a more modern, feminine shape and colorways (like this grey and coral combo) that look as great on the trail as off. Other notable features include a comfy OrthoLite sole and a rubber toe cap to keep feet protected on rocky trails.
“These boots are great,” said one reviewer. “They're comfortable enough to wear all day. The sizing is roomy. I can wear thick hiking socks with these and they're still comfortable. The grip from the tread is good on wet or dry ground. Water beads right up on the outside of the boots.”
8
Danner Women’s Mountain 600 4.5” Hiking Boot
Combining classic styling, lightweight innovation, and waterproof performance leather, these boots are built to withstand extreme weather and rugged trails. Plus, they’re effortlessly cute and comfortable, making them a solid choice for slipping into after the slopes for après. Bonus: They come in two versatile lace colors, classic bold hiker red or monotone camel.
“These hiking boots are true to size and fit so well,” wrote a customer. “ZERO break-in time. First time I wore them I hiked a 4,000 foot mountain in New Hampshire Presidential Range (Mtn Pierce, formerly known as Mtn Pleasant). They worked great on the rocky terrain and on the descent down the mountain in a heavy rain storm! No slipping, GREAT ankle support. My feet stayed dry after being in rain for over 2 hours. And the mud dried and came off easily leaving a fresh looking boot.”
9
Forsake Lucie Mid
Resembling both a heritage hiker and an edgy skate shoe, this fashion-forward boot is inspired by the outdoors yet designed for a more urban landscape. Premium suede and nubuck leather with waterproof protection guarantee your feet stay dry while the peak-to-pavement outsole grips both flat and uneven terrain, whether you’re going for a light hike, sightseeing on vacation, wearing them around camp, or simply sporting them on your daily commute.
“I absolutely love these shoes,” shared a buyer on Forsake's site. “Not heavy like a regular but [boot] and casual enough to wear as everyday shoes for home or work. Good traction, which is very nice living where we get harsh winters. First day I received them there was a thunderstorm and was caught in the rain and my feet never got wet or cold. So they live up to what they promote these do. An all terrain type of shoe. Worth the money!”
10
Lowa Women’s Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot
Lowa has been churning out shoes for almost a century (they even make tactical boots for British special forces), so they’ve clearly nailed the recipe for sturdy footwear. These waterproof hiking boots are the brand’s best-selling style, and boast a cushy, injected midsole, Gore-Tex lining, and a no-slide outsole. The best news? These boots are made specifically with women in mind, ensuring the best fit possible.
“I bought these boots without any prior experience with the brand, based solely on reviews. Took it to Iceland on a 5-day trek through the mountains which included snow and ice walking, river crossings, mud, ash, dust, dirt. My feet stayed dry and comfortable the entire time. It turned out that there were a few other serious hikers with the same boots, too. No blisters at all. Steep uphills and downhills were no problem. Waterproofing was great,” wrote a customer.
11
Ahnu by Teva Montara III Hiking Boot
Waterproof nubuck leather seals out water from rain, puddles, and streams to keep your feet comfortable and dry on the trail, while soft pig leather lines the inside of the boot, making sore feet and blisters a thing of the past. Also great? The outsole offers superior traction in the wettest conditions, and the antimicrobial treatment keeps odors at bay—in other words, no need to worry about stinky feet when it’s time to peel off your boots and socks around the campfire.
“There was no need to break these boots in at all and even after a 16 mile round trip hike in the Beartooth Mountains of Montana, my feet were the only thing that weren't hurting. I have put these boots through hell - hiking through mud, streams, boulder fields, steep inclines, weather extremes, and just about anything else one can think of and the only thing that got somewhat worn out was the tread; the entire boot stood up to everything I put it through,” shared one reviewer.
12
Altra Footwear Lone Peak 4 Mid RSM
Altra sneakers are known for their unique design (read: wide toe box), which allows toes to relax and spread out naturally, improving comfort, stability, and speed. The same technology can be found in Altra’s hiking shoes, as well as additional features crucial for adventuring outdoors, like a breathable, waterproof upper, gusseted tongue to keep debris out, and rubber lugs to grip any obstacle that may come your way when hiking uphill or down.
“Water and mud proof. I’ve used these boots in rain, deep snow and thick mud. They stood up to all of it. Feet were warm and dry. Super comfortable and don’t need a break in time,” said a buyer.
13
The North Face Hedgehog Fastpack GTX
Fashionable sneakers or hiking boots? We can’t tell the difference in this pair from The North Face. The mesh upper gives the shoes a sporty, athletic look, while the waterproof, GORE-TEX membrane keeps feet dry. Along with a toe cap to protect delicate toes and heel-stability technology for a smoother hike, the compression-molded midsole allows you to comfortably wear these kicks all day long—whether you’re hiking to a waterfall or slushing through snow on your work commute.
“LOve LOve LOve, in-fact this is my second pair !!! Brooke them in with a 4 hour 45 min hike up Mt. Washington in the hale and rain and i didn't get wet feet or blisters. These shoes are my absolute favorite go to for hiking. Will probs get a third pair when worn out,” shared one reviewer.
14
Hoka One One Women’s Kaha
If you’re already familiar with the Hoka One One brand thanks to its ultra comfortable and supportive running sneakers, you’ll be happy to know it offers durable hiking boots, too. Made with full-grain, waterproof leather, these boots have plush foam cushioning, grippy traction for slick terrain, and an adjustable lacing system to guarantee a customized fit (and to keep water and rocks out).
“I've been through most brands, including custom, and nothing compares to these babies,” wrote a customer. “I have arthritis in my first metatarsal, bunions, and low back pain. These are the only boots that solve these issues. I love them more each time I wear them. Think I need to get rid of all my other boots and buy a second pair of these for back up. Hoka, if you're listening, please don't change these.”