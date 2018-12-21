The 7 Best Home Treadmills You'll Actually Want to Use

The new year is the perfect time to finally set up that home gym you've been wanting—and when it comes to at-home workouts, a good treadmill is pretty much essential. Rain or shine, a treadmill will make it easy to get your steps in (no excuses!). Whether you're after the latest high-tech features or would be content with a more basic, budget-friendly model, these are the best treadmills in every price range for 2019.

Treadmills under $3,500

• 3G Cardio Elite Runner Treadmill ($3,399; amazon.com). Pricey? Yes. But serious runners will love this treadmill, which is truly gym-quality. Features like an Ortho Flex Shock suspension system, 4.0 HP motor, large 22"x62" running platform, and amazing 10-year warranty make it one of the best out there. Plus, you can get free assembly when you purchase on Amazon right now.

Treadmills under $2,000

• Nautilus T618 Treadmill ($1,229, marked down from $2,199; amazon.com). As far as treadmill discounts go, this is a big one. Not only is the Nautilus T618 40% off on Amazon right now, but you can also get free expert assembly (an $83 value). This model has tons of bells and whistles, including 15% motorized incline, dual backlit LCD display, 20"x60" belt, and Bluetooth connectivity with the Nautilus Trainer 2 app. If you're the competitive type, you can even sync your workout to the RunSocial App to "run" different routes with other users in real time.

• ProForm Pro 2000 Treadmill ($1,219; walmart.com). The ProForm Pro 2000 has a seriously impressive console system. Think: 32 workout settings, 7" backlit display with all your stats, iFit technology, and a built-in EKG heart rate monitor. More than 200 five-star reviews don't hurt either.

Treadmills under $1,000

• Gold's Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill with Power Incline ($599; walmart.com). A Walmart exclusive, this Gold's Gym treadmill offers impressive functionality for the price. There are 18 different one-button workout apps, LED display, a sound system for your music, and a roomy 20"x55" tread belt. Also good? AirStride Cushioning (your joints will thank you), a built-in fan, and incline up to 10%.

• NordicTrack T 6.5 S Treadmill ($599; amazon.com). NordicTrack treadmills are incredibly popular for good reason: They're a trusted brand and a great value. This model is no exception. It's chock-full of features to let you customize your workout experience, including 20 built-in workouts, a console sound system, and access to iFit (plus you'll get a free one-month trial membership). And like the Gold's Gym treadmill, it has a 20"x55" tread belt, which is pretty spacious for the price.

Treadmills under $500

• Confidence Power Trac Pro 735W ($230; amazon.com). It's hard to beat a treadmill under $300, and this affordable model still makes it easy to fit in a serious cardio session. There are 12 built-in workout modes, quick-select speeds, an LED display with your stats, and three manually adjustable incline levels. It can also fold into itself for storage.

• Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t Folding Total Body Workout Treadmill ($269, marked down from $399; walmart.com). If you're after basic treadmill functionality and easy storage, this is the model for you. Reviewers rave about the bonus CrossWalk arms, which let you strengthen your upper body with every step. There are four built-in workout modes, two manual incline positions (1.5% and 6%), and a heart rate monitor. And although the tread belt isn't as big as others on this list, its smaller size means it can be folded vertically so you can store it when it's not in use.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter