Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re new to tennis or have spent years mastering your serve, every tennis player understands the struggle of finding the very best tennis shoes to support you through a game. Notoriously narrower than other athletic shoes, tennis shoes are carefully constructed to support your foot through the quick side-to-side movements used in tennis—and that means your regular sneakers won’t cut it when you’re on the court.

Instead, you’ll want to find a sneaker with a durable outsole that won’t wear out too quickly from shuffling along the baseline. The right pair of tennis shoes should also have a supportive sole that prevents your foot from rolling inwards or outwards when approaching the net.

If you play most of your matches on a hard court—made with cement or asphalt—you’ll want shoes with extra cushioning to absorb shock, and a partial herringbone pattern for just the right amount of grip. Full herringbone pattern is best for clay courts, which tend to be more slippery and require extra traction on your shoes. Unless you have plans to visit Wimbledon, it’s unlikely you’ll need grass court shoes, which have a cleat-like bottom, in the U.S. But, you can always opt for “all court” shoes, too, which allow you to easily move between different surface types.

Before selecting your tennis sneakers, you’ll definitely want to investigate the fit. Certain brands, like K-Swiss, are known for crafting shoes that are better suited for wider feet, while players needing a more narrow width should consider Asics. Most manufacturers will give a warning about the fit of their shoes (don’t be afraid to size up!!!), with many brands actually advertising if there’s extra room in the toe box as a selling point.

Even though there’s 17.9 million tennis players in the U.S., according to a 2015 participation study by the Tennis Industry Association, there’s not a plethora of reputable brands saturating the performance tennis shoe market. But the ones who do dominate the space continue to innovate, giving players more options than ever.

To ensure you find the very best option for your game, we’ve scoured reviews from customers who *actually* play tennis and found the 15 best tennis shoes to buy online. Here, we’ve highlighted our top picks with details on why these specific styles made the cut. All you have to do is add them to your shopping cart—and prepare to “smash” your opponents.