From Asics to Adidas, these tennis shoes are ace.
Whether you’re new to tennis or have spent years mastering your serve, every tennis player understands the struggle of finding the very best tennis shoes to support you through a game. Notoriously narrower than other athletic shoes, tennis shoes are carefully constructed to support your foot through the quick side-to-side movements used in tennis—and that means your regular sneakers won’t cut it when you’re on the court.
Instead, you’ll want to find a sneaker with a durable outsole that won’t wear out too quickly from shuffling along the baseline. The right pair of tennis shoes should also have a supportive sole that prevents your foot from rolling inwards or outwards when approaching the net.
If you play most of your matches on a hard court—made with cement or asphalt—you’ll want shoes with extra cushioning to absorb shock, and a partial herringbone pattern for just the right amount of grip. Full herringbone pattern is best for clay courts, which tend to be more slippery and require extra traction on your shoes. Unless you have plans to visit Wimbledon, it’s unlikely you’ll need grass court shoes, which have a cleat-like bottom, in the U.S. But, you can always opt for “all court” shoes, too, which allow you to easily move between different surface types.
Before selecting your tennis sneakers, you’ll definitely want to investigate the fit. Certain brands, like K-Swiss, are known for crafting shoes that are better suited for wider feet, while players needing a more narrow width should consider Asics. Most manufacturers will give a warning about the fit of their shoes (don’t be afraid to size up!!!), with many brands actually advertising if there’s extra room in the toe box as a selling point.
Even though there’s 17.9 million tennis players in the U.S., according to a 2015 participation study by the Tennis Industry Association, there’s not a plethora of reputable brands saturating the performance tennis shoe market. But the ones who do dominate the space continue to innovate, giving players more options than ever.
To ensure you find the very best option for your game, we’ve scoured reviews from customers who *actually* play tennis and found the 15 best tennis shoes to buy online. Here, we’ve highlighted our top picks with details on why these specific styles made the cut. All you have to do is add them to your shopping cart—and prepare to “smash” your opponents.
- Best Overall: Adidas Performance ASMC Barricade Boost Tennis Shoe
- Best Secure Fit: Nike Women’s Air Zoom Vapor X Tennis Shoes
- Most Comfortable: ASICS Women’s Gel-Resolution 7 Tennis Shoe
- Best for Hard Courts: Prince Women’s T22 Tennis Shoes
- Best for Clay Courts: Adidas Women’s Adizero Ubersonic 3 Clay
- Best for All Courts: Babolat Women’s Jet Mach II All Court Tennis Shoes
- Best for Wide Feet: K-Swiss Women’s Hypercourt Express Tennis Shoe
- Best Lightweight: ASICS Gel-Solution Speed 3 Tennis Shoe
- Best for Beginners: Nike Women’s Court Lite Tennis Shoes
- Best Stability: Wilson Rush Pro 3.0 Sneaker
- Best for Heel and Ankle Support: Babolat Propulse Fury All Court Tennis Shoes
- Best for Keeping Cool: Adizero Club 2 Tennis Shoe
- Best for Frequent Players: New Balance 896v2 Hard Court Tennis Shoe
1
Best Overall: Adidas Performance ASMC Barricade Boost Tennis Shoe
Not only did pro tennis player Caroline Wozniacki wear this shoe during her Austrailian Open win in 2018, but it’s a top pick of casual players, too. Along with looking stylish on the court (thanks to Adidas’ collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney), they also boast some of Adidas’ top performance technology features—including torsion midsole support, a durable outsole, and critical ankle stability. Most importantly, the shoe uses the “boost” technology developed by Adidas in 2013, which “absorbs and returns more of an athlete’s kinetic output.”
“Really enjoy this shoe. The fit is a bit wide which I actually like. They are very lightweight and breathable. I wore them straight out of the box and onto the court with no break-in period and didn't have any problems. Very pleased with this shoe and would recommend it.”—Maggie
2
Best Secure Fit: Nike Women’s Air Zoom Vapor X Tennis Shoes
A favorite of tennis star Maria Sharapova, the Air Zoom Vapor X has a dynamic fit system with cage-like fingers that hug and adapt to the shape of your foot as you adjust the laces. Instead of slipping around, you’ll feel in control maneuvering around hard courts. The combination of a supportive full-length foot frame and responsive cushioning means your feet will stay comfortable and stable moving from forehand to volley. Plus, the rubber outsole is built-up to cover the tips of your toes, so you’ll have shoes that last longer and extra protection from drag!
“I have [been] playing tennis for 20+ years, and wore Nike, Adidas, Asics tennis shoes. I really like these shoes for their lightweight and overall support. The Nike Air Zoom Vapor X are for me more comfortable than the previous model. The updated fit system locked in my feet and provided some extra support. The new outsole pattern changed the traction and provided a different feel on the court, which I liked.”—Amazon Customer
3
Most Comfortable: ASICS Women’s Gel-Resolution 7 Tennis Shoe
From the moment your toes touch the built-in gel cushioning in these shoes, you’ll understand why 26 different reviewers said they were comfortable. The rearfoot and forefoot gel system not only feels super plush during play, but actually reduces shock to your joints post-impact. The close attention to detail and comfort continues with a personalized heel fit, which uses two layers of memory foam to mold to your heel. From the super stable midsole to the lightweight (yet durable) outsole, this shoe impresses.
“Wife raves about them. True fit for size 7. They look nice and classy, She says they are very comfortable when playing tennis three times a week.”— Earl
4
Best for Hard Courts: Prince Women’s T22 Tennis Shoes
The heavy-duty rubber outsole on Prince’s signature tennis shoe comes with a 6-month durability guarantee, so you can focus on rushing the net instead of losing traction. The outsole’s herringbone tread pattern is designed for hard courts, giving you the perfect amount of grip and give. Despite a heavy-duty design, the mesh upper is flexible enough to work with your body’s movement and ventilated for breathability. Between shock-absorbing heels and a super stable midfoot support, these shoes are worth the investment—just plan to break them in!
“This is the only tennis shoe I have worn for the past 6-7 years. It is a sturdy, well made shoe especially for hard courts. It's a bit on the heavier side, but I never felt like I might turn my ankle [and] always feel supported.”—Dr. D
5
Best for Clay Courts: Adidas Women’s Adizero Ubersonic 3 Clay
Designed for clay courts, these durable tennis shoes have a chevron pattern ingrained into the sole to give you maximum grip on clay’s slippery surface. The seamless bootie design keeps your foot securely in the shoe with sock-like construction that snugly encloses the foot, so you can take on even the most extreme lateral movements. The lightweight shoe not only has midfoot support critical for the side-to-side movements of tennis, but also a lightweight chassis for extra stability.
“I love this tennis shoe. I have numerous pairs (red, black, blue and white). They are light and so stable. I have narrow heels but like a wider toe box for long toes. This tennis shoe is perfect. I play 5 days a week and find them needing no break in time.”—Lucy
6
Best for All Courts: Babolat Women’s Jet Mach II All Court Tennis Shoes
In collaboration with Michelin researchers, Babolat developed a long-lasting outsole on this shoe with plenty of traction, inspired by road rally tires. The result is a durable rubber outsole that can survive extensive game play on all court surfaces. Luckily, the insole was given the same attention to detail with a multi-layer insole that evens out foot pressure, while Ortholite memory foam adds instant comfort.
“Upon recommendation of someone who sells a lot of [tennis] shoes I tried Babolat Jet a few years ago. He said the women he was selling this shoe to told him that these shoes were good to go right out of the box, no break in period. This is absolutely correct. Bottom line they are nimble, comfortable, supportive and are not too tight on the sides or in the front of the toe area.”—Elen
7
Best for Wide Feet: K-Swiss Women’s Hypercourt Express Tennis Shoe
If the narrow build of most women’s tennis shoes uncomfortably squishes your toes, you'll be grateful to Amazon reviewers who have shared that this shoe is the perfect find for wide feet. The super lightweight design uses a unique, seam-free construction that bonds TPU, a flexible plastic, with mesh to create a supportive upper without stitching. The final result is a super breathable shoe with enough flexibility to accommodate extra room in the toe box—and plenty of ventilation for playing outdoors. Inspired by runners, the thoughtful design also emphasizes comfort with a padded ankle collar, responsive underfoot cushioning, and an Ortholite sockliner that ensure you’ll want to wear these shoes long after leaving the court.
“These shoes were perfectly comfortable right out of the box. I took my old shoes as a backup to my tennis game, but never needed them as these new shoes were comfortable the entire time. I love how they fit with plenty of room for my toes. Nothing rubs or hurts.”—Kathy B.
8
Best Lightweight: ASICS Gel-Solution Speed 3 Tennis Shoe
Many tennis shoes can be notoriously clunky and heavy due to the lateral support needed in game play, but these Asics break the mold. The lightweight construction is optimized for speed, so your feet won’t feel extra heavy during a long rally. Despite the lighter feel, you’ll still get the brand’s signature full-foot cushioning system and midsole support.
“I run around a lot when I play tennis, so having a lightweight shoe is a must for me. These feel like running shoes!!! This is my first pair of speeds, they didn't require any break in time, and my feet don't hurt (I have plantar fasciitis). I don't know how durable they are, but the truth is that even if they lasted 3 months (playing 3x week), they are still worth it.”—AEG
9
Best for Beginners: Nike Women’s Court Lite Tennis Shoes
These budget-friendly shoes are the perfect companion for the first days on the court when you’re still figuring out your serve. The heavy-duty sole isn’t too heavy for beginners still fumbling with their footwork, and the leather upper protects your feet against accidental dragging. They also run true to size, which is ideal for anyone who’s still navigating the narrow fit of tennis shoes.
“All I can say is that when I put these shoes on they felt like pillows on my feet. It couldn't be true. They are perfect. Perfect fit. Perfect support. Just perfect. Now if only I could say the same thing about my tennis game.”—Amazon Customer
10
Best Stability: Wilson Rush Pro 3.0 Sneaker
Wilson’s flagship shoe is engineered for stability, thanks to an anti-twist outsole outfitted with a supportive chassis that’s designed to prevent supination (your foot rolling outwards). That means you can rush the net without fear of twisting an ankle—all while the durable rubber outsole gives you maximum traction. Despite added stability, these shoes are still lightweight and super breathable thanks to the thin mesh upper.
“Very pleased! They feel excellent on court. Typically I have struggled to find court shoes that did not feel overly heavy. These feel great and light, yet very supportive and cushioning.”—Mandy
11
Best for Heel and Ankle Support: Babolat Propulse Fury All Court Tennis Shoes
The high ankle collar on this pair gives additional ankle support, so your feet will feel super supported as you charge the net. Stability and comfort are also behind the shoe’s tech-driven Kompressor heel, which uses a combination of shock-absorbing EVA foam and rubber tubes to compress and redirect energy. These all-court shoes also stand out for their roomier toe box, which allows for a more comfortable fit.
“Hard to get your foot in at the beginning, but once you break it in, it fits amazing. Super comfortable and supportive. I upped my game since I got these!”—Tamar MC
12
Best for Keeping Cool: Adidas Adizero Club 2 Tennis Shoe
Outdoor players understand the struggle of finding a tennis shoe that won’t overheat from the heavy-duty construction and friction from constantly moving your feet. But by using Climacool fabric, which wicks away sweat and increases airflow through micro-ventilation, these shoes will successfully keep your feet feeling dry and cool on the court. Recreational players will love the all-court sole, which is durable enough to withstand cement play, but still has the grip you need for slippery clay courts.
“About a year ago, I switched from New Balance court shoes to Adidas, and I love almost all that I've tried. It offers good support for both forward and lateral court movement. I like the little rubber flap on the inside of the front arch because it seems to give me extra stability without getting in the way of moving around the tennis court. I play tennis 3-5 times a week, and my last pair of Adidas Adizero Clubs (in blue) started showing wear in the soles at about five months.”—Debbie Lee Wesselmann
13
Best for Frequent Players: New Balance 896v2 Hard Court Tennis Shoe
If you’re on the courts a few times a week, you’ll love this hard court tennis shoe from New Balance. The midsole is made from a lightweight foam that gives you the responsiveness and durability you need from a tennis shoe, but without any added weight. The modified herringbone tread pattern along the sole offers long-lasting traction, while a mesh upper keeps you cool throughout the set. Designed to be slightly wide in the toe box, this pick has a fairly low arch and requires zero break-in time.
“I like New Balance tennis shoes because they have a D width which fits me best because they are a little wider around the toe area. Also, the shoes last a long time and the shoes protect my foot against rolling an ankle when changing directions quickly during the game (very important).”—Safford