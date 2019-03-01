The 8 Best Running Socks, According to Women Who Swear By Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While running socks tend to get overlooked easily, they actually play an important role in your fitness wardrobe and even have the ability to make or break your run. Wearing the wrong type of socks will not only be uncomfortable, but can also distract you by slipping off your heels, causing blisters, or getting soaked with sweat—and no one wants to deal with these annoyances while trying to focus on getting a killer run in.

To make sure this doesn’t happen, you’ll want to do your research ahead of time and invest in a pair of the best running socks that are comfortable, supportive, non-slip, and quick-drying. But if you’re not sure where to start on your search for top-quality running socks, we’re here to help—we tapped four avid runners to ask about their all-time favorite running socks. Their suggestions range from warm wool socks that are great for cold weather runs, highly-durable waterproof options, comfortable cushioned ankle socks, breathable socks best for long-distance runs, and more.

With these recommendations in mind, we’ve compiled a list below of the six best socks for running that include a wide variety of fits, brands, and price points. Hard-core runners know that you should never underestimate the importance of a good sock—and with these choices, you can embark on your next run without any uncomfortable distractions. Wear your new socks with a pair of the best running shoes and your favorite running leggings, and you’ll be ready to give it your all—distraction-free—next time you pound the pavement.

