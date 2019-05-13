10 Running Skirts That Will Convince You to Take a Break From Leggings

Because shorts are so 2018.
If you’re anything like me, you automatically reach for shorts or leggings when gearing up for a run. However, more and more women are starting to embrace running skirts as a new go-to workout piece that’s feminine yet sporty. While you may at first associate them with the tennis court or golf course, running skirts are actually a stylish and functional way (hello, breathability and built-in shorts) to elevate your athleisure style without hindering your range of movement.
From two-toned skorts to pleated skirts to sparkly festive bottoms fit for race day, here are 10 chic and comfortable running skirts with glowing reviews.
1
Outdoor Voices Court Skort
Made with sweat-wicking, four-way stretch material (read: keeps you cool and comfortable), this adorably sporty skirt has a convenient waistband pocket to store your essentials during your run, and a peek-a-boo opening to show off the colorful built-in biker shorts underneath.
“I've walked in this skirt, run in this skirt, and done a weights class in this skirt, and it’s perfect for all. I love how thick the fabric is, the high, thick waistband is super flattering as well as the slit on the side, and the phone pocket is perfect and even fits my iPhone 8 Plus with a case on it,” wrote one reviewer.
2
Athleta Momentum Skort
This flirty skort can keep up with your long-distance runs and high-impact workouts, thanks to the breathable, quick-drying, and UPF 50+ fabric that protects you from the sun. Also cool? It’s made from recycled plastic bottles and helps support the sustainable clothing movement.
“It sits up high, and holds the tummy in without feeling restrictive, it’s the perfect length to make you feel comfortable while working out or running errands, and the ruffle adds a cute and stylish touch,” said a shopper.
3
Nike Court Dry-Fit Tennis Skirt
Designed to move with you, this sweat-wicking skirt is perfect for staying cool during morning jogs or sprints on the tennis court. Available in two neutral hues—solid black or white—it has chic, contrasting piping down the side and inner tights to enhance your range of motion even further.
“It's smooth so I can wash it easily and not have to worry about ironing pleats back into it. It's stretchy and breathable. I love the matching shorts sewn in too, so I don't have to worry about buying them separately,” wrote a customer.
4
Baleaf Women’s Active Athletic Skort
The moisture-wicking fabric of this running skirt keeps you dry and cool, while reflective details help keep you safe and visible on the road when the sun goes down. Bonus: The skort has a headphone cable hole, so you can easily listen to music while you pound the pavement.
“The shorts are a flexible mesh that don’t ride up and are very comfy for long distance running. It looks super cute and I only wish I had bought more pairs,” one Amazon reviewer shared. “I just did 8 miles and no chafing or riding up, so BIG WIN!”
5
Adidas by Stella McCartney Court Floral Skirt
Built for comfort with soft, stretchy, and sweat-wicking fabric, this slim-fitting skirt is perfect for runners. The wide waistband stays put and the laser-cut perforations at the hem increase airflow to keep you from overheating.
One customer raved, “Yet another knitted elegance by Stella. Love it every time I step on the court in it.”
6
Outdoor Voices LightSpeed Skort
Reviewers rave that this lightweight skort is the ultimate running companion, especially when temperatures heat up. It has built-in shorts with a secure pocket for your phone—which is also equipped with a hole for your headphones—making rocking out to your motivational playlist even easier.
“I love this skirt. I just ran four miles in it and felt the need to write a review, that is how badass it is. It doesn't ride up and it is so breezy and comfortable,” said a shopper.
7
Lululemon Pace Rival Skirt
This cute, trail-to-town running skirt has four-way stretch and a sweat-wicking inner liner, so you won’t get insanely sweaty during humid outdoor workouts. Plus, it has built-in shorts and hidden pockets to stash your stuff, so you can go right to brunch after your morning jog.
“I love the Pace Rival skirt,” writes a reviewer. “I use it for running and not only is cute as heck, but it is so functional. I love the pockets on the shorts. This allows me to stash my phone and keys and ditch the waist belt.”
8
CamelSports Casual Active Sport Skort
Whether you’re on the golf course, tennis court, or on a hike, this mesh skirt offers tons of ventilation so you’ll keep cool while being active. The skort comes in three versatile shades of white, black, or navy, so it’s guaranteed to pair with anything currently in your wardrobe.
“This tennis skirt is cute AND comfortable. I have never ordered a tennis skirt on Amazon before but the price was fair and the product looked good so I decided to try it. I was pleased and can't wait to wear this on the courts,” wrote a shopper.
9
Sparkle Athletic Women’s Sparkle Running Skirt
If you want to stand out in your next marathon or need a fun costume for a themed race (that won’t weigh you down), this sparkly skirt is a no-brainer. The lightweight, semi-sheer skirt is covered in shimmering sequins and comes in a ton of of eye-catching colors, like green, pink, red, blue, and yellow. Just slip on your favorite booty shorts or lucky leggings underneath!
“The skirt didn’t cling to my shorts underneath or get caught in my legs while I was running. It’s lightweight, so it didn’t feel like it was weighing me down in anyway. It also looked great in all my race pictures, which is always a bonus,” said a reviewer.
10
Title Nine Dream Skort
Made with buttery soft fabric that’s wrinkle-resistant and wash and dry-ready, what’s not to love about this running skirt? It comes in a range of solid colors to go with everything in your closet, and includes a concealed pocket in the built-in shorts that’s roomy enough to fit your smartphone. Slip it on before you run to the farmer’s market or use it as a coverup for the beach.
“I have curves, but I found the fit very flattering,” said one customer. I love that they are cute skirts that can be dressed up, But are also very functional with the underneath shorts. They would be great for hiking, kayaking, biking, etc.”