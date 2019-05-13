10 Running Skirts That Will Convince You to Take a Break From Leggings

If you’re anything like me, you automatically reach for shorts or leggings when gearing up for a run. However, more and more women are starting to embrace running skirts as a new go-to workout piece that’s feminine yet sporty. While you may at first associate them with the tennis court or golf course, running skirts are actually a stylish and functional way (hello, breathability and built-in shorts) to elevate your athleisure style without hindering your range of movement.

From two-toned skorts to pleated skirts to sparkly festive bottoms fit for race day, here are 10 chic and comfortable running skirts with glowing reviews.