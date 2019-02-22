11 Running Shorts for Women That Will Have You Trading in Your Favorite Leggings

While you might reach for your leggings for a majority of your workouts, we suggest scooping up a comfortable pair of running shorts for when it comes to morning runs, road races, and weekends cross-training on trails.

Not sold on running shorts? We get it: Chafing, wedgies, and bunching are not what you want to deal with whether you're pounding the pavement in a marathon or simply burning off stress at the end of the day in your neighborhood. You want to be present in the moment and not be worrying about what's going on down there.

Luckily, there are super comfortable (and flattering!) running shorts with anti-chafing flat seams, added breathability, moisture-wicking fabrics, and pockets galore that can help you get through the distance without any extra heat (unlike your favorite leggings).

Here, the best running shorts for women that you'll look good and feel good in mile after mile.

