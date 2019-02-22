11 Running Shorts for Women That Will Have You Trading in Your Favorite Leggings

Breathable, sweat-wicking, chafe-free, and affordable? These stylish shorts check all the boxes.
While you might reach for your leggings for a majority of your workouts, we suggest scooping up a comfortable pair of running shorts for when it comes to morning runs, road races, and weekends cross-training on trails.
Not sold on running shorts? We get it: Chafing, wedgies, and bunching are not what you want to deal with whether you're pounding the pavement in a marathon or simply burning off stress at the end of the day in your neighborhood. You want to be present in the moment and not be worrying about what's going on down there.
Luckily, there are super comfortable (and flattering!) running shorts with anti-chafing flat seams, added breathability, moisture-wicking fabrics, and pockets galore that can help you get through the distance without any extra heat (unlike your favorite leggings).
Here, the best running shorts for women that you'll look good and feel good in mile after mile.
1
Nike Dri-FIT Running Shorts
2
P.E Nation Sprint Vision Short
Show us a cuter pair of colorblocked running shorts—we'll wait. A chic update to a retro short (we're reminded of our old high school P.E. days), these babies have a drawstring elastic band so you can customize the fit, and they have a zip side pocket to store essentials during your route.
3
Sweaty Betty Challenge Run Shorts
Lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying, these running shorts are perfect for your high-intensity workouts and runs because they'll keep you oh-so-cool. Also great? The double layer short offers extra coverage while still remaining super flattering.
4
New Balance Printed Accelerate 2.5 Inch Short
Put these cute camouflage running shorts to the test during your marathon training. The athletic fit moves comfortably with you, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable as your run heats up. A reflective logo on the front and back keeps you visible on evening runs.
5
Adidas By Stella McCartney Hiit Short
Bold blue running shorts are what your athletic wardrobe is missing. Right in time for spring, these versatile shorts are great for your high-impact workouts and runs. Featuring a comfy elasticized waistband, integrated jersey shorts, and ClimaLite technology, they'll keep your body dry and cool mile after mile.
6
Athleta Printed Mesh Racer Run Short 4"
A mix of sporty and feminine, thanks to the athletic side stripes and playful floral print, these shorts have built-in mesh ventilation for more airflow, water-repellent fabric to ward off rainy conditions, and larger leg openings and a longer inseam for extra mobility and coverage. Bonus: They're made from Recycled Poly, a smooth fabric made from plastic bottles, making them a smart choice for you and the environment.
7
Under Armour Fly-By Shorts
A solid running short at a price this good? Here's our credit card. Breathable mesh side panels excrete heat while the lightweight fabric wicks away moisture and dries really fast, keeping you comfortable during your run.
8
Gapfit 3" Running Shorts with Perforated Waistband
Looking for quality on a budget? These high-performance running shorts wick moisture, have four-way stretch to move with your body, and were made with breathability in mind (read: curved hems, side vents, and even a perforated waistband to increase air flow). There's also a hidden pocket in the built-in undies to stash your stuff.
9
Old Navy Mid-Rise 4-Way Stretch Mesh-Trim Run Shorts
Pastel lilac running shorts just in time for spring? Yes, please. These affordable bottoms have sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable, while mesh-trim panels at the hem offer added breathability.
10
Brooks Chaser 7" Shorts
Not a fan of short shorts? The wide waistband and longer inseam on these keeps you covered and comfortable on longer treks or leisurely trail runs. Stretchy, moisture-wicking, and chafe-free, you'll stay dry and cool from start to finish.
11
Zella Go Run Reflect Shorts
Four-way-stretch fabric and a built-in brief liner (read: extra coverage and no VPL) makes these flexible and comfy running shorts a no brainer. Bonus: The reflective print on the sides increase your visibility on runs once the sun goes down.