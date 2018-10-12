The 18 Best Running Shoes for Women, According to a Fitness Editor

Christine Blackburne

Check out the best running shoes for women, including kicks from Adidas, Nike, Asics, and many more.

By Rozalynn S. Frazier
October 12, 2018

Whether you're training for a big race or scoping out a new brunch spot, Health's senior fitness editor, Rozalynn S. Frazier, has the shoes for you. Below, her top picks for running shoes that will take you from the road to the trail to the gym and beyond.

1
Best for speedwork

Reebok

Speed drills, 5Ks—when you need to be quick and nimble, slip on the Reebok Fusion Flexweave. The combo of plush cushioning and a flexible build helps you stay super speedy. We particularly love this chic berry hue, which is great for fall runs.

available at reebok.com $100
2
Best running shoes for bunions

Altra

Have bunions, or just wider feet? You’ll never feel cramped with the wide toe box on the Altra Torin 3.5 Knit. This style is also good for those with neutral to underpronation.

available at zappos.com $135
3
Best running shoe for energy return

Brooks Running

We've raved about the original Levitate, and the Brooks Levitate 2 has an equally impressive, bouncy sole that will propel you forward, plus some newer features, such as a knitted ankle collar that really secures you and soft foam Achilles Guard to protect your Achilles tendon. This style is also ideal for runners with medium to high arches.

available at dickssportinggoods.com $150
4
Best running shoes for cold weather

Amazon.com

The water-resistant Under Armour HOVR CG Reactor shoes stand up to the elements (rain, snow, sleet). Even cooler: They connect via Bluetooth to the MapMyRun app to help you keep track of your miles.

available at amazon.com $110
5
Best running shoe for long distance

Kohl's

This lightweight, earth-friendly Asics DynaFlyte 3 Sound option uses recycled plastic for the upper and wood pulp for the midsole. Nice! And although the style is ultra-lightweight, it also works for those who prefer extra support, thanks to full-length gel cushioning.

available at kohls.com $130
6
Best running shoes for slippery trail runs

adidas

With outsoles made from mountain-bike rubber, great grip is a given on the Adidas Outdoor Terrex Two GTX. Plus, we love the no-fuss pull-tab laces.

available at adidas.com $120
7
Best running shoes for multi-surface runs

Merrell

Antimicrobial properties help keep not-so-nice scents (read: stinky feet!) under wraps on the Merrell Agility Synthesis Flex.

available at merrell.com $110
8
Best for rugged conditions

REI

Multidirectional lugs enhance stability on uneven surfaces so you don’t lose your footing with the Saucony Xodus ISO 3.

available at rei.com $150
9
Best for rainy or muddy runs

REI

With these The North Face Women’s Ultra Fastpack III GTX kicks, a woven upper helps derail debris and keeps water out while you navigate tricky terrain.

available at rei.com $160
10
Best for studio classes

Amazon.com

The sole’s pivot point on the Rykä Vivid RZX makes turning super easy, ensuring you stick even the most complex moves.

available at amazon.com $85
11
Best for HIIT workouts

Nike

A knitted upper paired with a wide, flat heel provides major stability during studio classes with the Nike Free TR Flyknit 3. The supercool colorways don't hurt, either.

available at nike.com $120
12
Best for post-workout chill

Shopbop

Tory Sport’s first performance shoe, the Tory Sport Sock Performance Sneaker, doesn’t disappoint. Strategically placed straps across the midfoot of this knitted stunner lock you down.

available at shopbop.com $298
13
Best for hybrid workouts

On

The heel cap on the On Cloud X has molded pads to help keep your foot in place so you feel more confident during box jumps, burpees, and beyond.

available at zappos.com $140
14
Best for stability

Amazon.com

The Puma Defy sneak is designed to lend stability—no matter what your sweat session entails.

available at amazon.com $90
15
Best for all-day comfort

Neiman Marcus

APL's monochromatic, sleek silhouette is a fave among fashionistas, and the APL Techloom Breeze is no exception.

available at neimanmarcus.com $200
16
Best overall athleisure shoe

KEDS

Forget fumbling with laces; this slip-on Keds Studio Jumper makes getting your sneaks on and off a breeze.

available at zappos.com $90
17
Best for long walks

Amazon.com

Want a running shoe that functions well for long walks? Opt for the Skechers Ultra Flex Statements. A memory-foam insole that molds to your feet ensures you stay comfy, and it scores major style points, too.

available at amazon.com $90
18
Best for running errands

Athleta

Springy foam cushioning on the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz Nubuck makes everyday walks feel like heaven, and a leather upper adds a luxe feel.

available at athleta.com $85
