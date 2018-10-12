The 18 Best Running Shoes for Women, According to a Fitness Editor

Check out the best running shoes for women, including kicks from Adidas, Nike, Asics, and many more.
Whether you’re training for a big race or scoping out a new brunch spot, Health’s senior fitness editor, Rozalynn S. Frazier, has the shoes for you. Below, her top picks for running shoes that will take you from the road to the trail to the gym and beyond.
RELATED: The Best Sneakers for Walking
1
Best for speedwork
Speed drills, 5Ks—when you need to be quick and nimble, slip on the Reebok Fusion Flexweave. The combo of plush cushioning and a flexible build helps you stay super speedy. We particularly love this chic berry hue, which is great for fall runs.
2
Best running shoes for bunions
Have bunions, or just wider feet? You’ll never feel cramped with the wide toe box on the Altra Torin 3.5 Knit. This style is also good for those with neutral to underpronation.
3
Best running shoe for energy return
We've raved about the original Levitate, and the Brooks Levitate 2 has an equally impressive, bouncy sole that will propel you forward, plus some newer features, such as a knitted ankle collar that really secures you and soft foam Achilles Guard to protect your Achilles tendon. This style is also ideal for runners with medium to high arches.
4
Best running shoes for cold weather
The water-resistant Under Armour HOVR CG Reactor shoes stand up to the elements (rain, snow, sleet). Even cooler: They connect via Bluetooth to the MapMyRun app to help you keep track of your miles.
5
Best running shoe for long distance
This lightweight, earth-friendly Asics DynaFlyte 3 Sound option uses recycled plastic for the upper and wood pulp for the midsole. Nice! And although the style is ultra-lightweight, it also works for those who prefer extra support, thanks to full-length gel cushioning.
6
Best running shoes for slippery trail runs
With outsoles made from mountain-bike rubber, great grip is a given on the Adidas Outdoor Terrex Two GTX. Plus, we love the no-fuss pull-tab laces.
7
Best running shoes for multi-surface runs
Antimicrobial properties help keep not-so-nice scents (read: stinky feet!) under wraps on the Merrell Agility Synthesis Flex.
8
Best for rugged conditions
9
Best for rainy or muddy runs
10
Best for studio classes
The sole’s pivot point on the Rykä Vivid RZX makes turning super easy, ensuring you stick even the most complex moves.
11
Best for HIIT workouts
12
Best for post-workout chill
Tory Sport’s first performance shoe, the Tory Sport Sock Performance Sneaker, doesn’t disappoint. Strategically placed straps across the midfoot of this knitted stunner lock you down.
13
Best for hybrid workouts
The heel cap on the On Cloud X has molded pads to help keep your foot in place so you feel more confident during box jumps, burpees, and beyond.
14
Best for stability
The Puma Defy sneak is designed to lend stability—no matter what your sweat session entails.
15
Best for all-day comfort
APL's monochromatic, sleek silhouette is a fave among fashionistas, and the APL Techloom Breeze is no exception.
16
Best overall athleisure shoe
Forget fumbling with laces; this slip-on Keds Studio Jumper makes getting your sneaks on and off a breeze.
17
Best for long walks
Want a running shoe that functions well for long walks? Opt for the Skechers Ultra Flex Statements. A memory-foam insole that molds to your feet ensures you stay comfy, and it scores major style points, too.
18
Best for running errands
Springy foam cushioning on the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz Nubuck makes everyday walks feel like heaven, and a leather upper adds a luxe feel.