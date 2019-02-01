The 5 Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

If you have plantar fasciitis, sneakers with good arch support, plush cushioning, shock absorption, and a chunky heel are what you want.

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common triggers for heel pain, especially among runners. Regularly stretching is a good start, but you may also want to invest in a running sneaker that helps alleviate foot pain.

While there aren't plantar fasciitis-specific running shoes, there are some smart features to look for when shopping. Experts recommend choosing sneakers with good arch support, supportive cushioning, shock-absorbing soles, and a deep heel cup to keep plantar fasciitis symptoms at bay.

It's generally smart to choose a heavier shoe, since lightweight sneakers don't deliver much support, says New York-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner, DPM. "You don’t want to bend the shoe in half like a burrito," she explains.

Here are the best running shoes for plantar fasciitis (as well as insoles!) you should add to your workout wardrobe if you're suffering from this foot condition.

