The Best Running Shoes for People With Bad Knees

These doctor-approved running shoes will keep knee pain at bay and help you feel better with each step.

By Chelsey Hamilton
Updated March 15, 2019
Knee pain can be caused by a slew of different muscle or bone issues that should be discussed with your doctor, but many times, something as simple as wearing the wrong type of sneakers during exercise can be the culprit. But even if you’ve been cleared by a doctor for any serious cause, that doesn’t make constant knee pain any less frustrating. In this case, taking the time to improve your workout regimen and finding the right pair of running shoes can help ease these pesky aches. If you notice that knee pain is most prevalent while you’re running or at the gym, then it’s probably time to invest in a pair of the best running shoes for bad knees.

To help you choose the right type of sneakers to wear during your next run, we tapped two New York City-based doctors for some input on how the shoes you wear can affect knee pain—and what you can do about it. According to podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, “repetitive stress on your knee joints, from running, jumping, or excess body weight can all make knee pain worse.” She adds that worn-out sneakers can not only cause pain in your knees—but also your feet, hips, and back. (Basically, pretty much every joint you need to live an active lifestyle.) For this reason, she stresses the importance of replacing old or worn-out shoes often. Dr. Sutera (who is also a member of the Vionic Innovation Lab) tells Health that it’s best to look for “supportive and comfortable” sneakers, because this can help take some pressure off the knee joint.

Kavita Sharma, MD, a pain management expert at Manhattan Pain & Sports Associates, agrees that support is one of the main features to look for in running shoes. She adds that it’s also important to buy shoes that are cushioned because “the cushion is important to avoid micro-trauma to the joints, especially in patients who already have knee pain.” Along with supportive and cushioned insoles, she also suggests choosing a pair that feels flexible and lightweight on your feet.

In addition to improving your shoe choice, Dr. Sutera recommends implementing lifestyle changes that can help ease knee pain even further. These include using orthotic inserts or insoles in your shoes that provide extra shock absorption, cushioning, and arch support, along with alternating shoe types throughout the week. “Always use shoes that are appropriate for [the activity you’re doing],” Dr Sutera says. “Don’t use your workout sneakers for day to day use, because they’ll wear out faster.”

With these doctor recommendations in mind, we’ve outlined five of the best running shoes for bad knees, below. If you think your old, worn-out, or unsupportive shoes are the culprit of your pain, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your running shoes to meet these doctor-approved guidelines—so you can start feeling better with every step.

1
Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 19

Brooks shoes are often recommended by experts and casual runners alike, and this super popular pair of Adrenaline GTS sneakers are no different. Recommended by both Dr. Sutera and Dr. Sharma, these shoes provide ample support and balanced cushioning that’s specifically targeted to prevent knee injuries and offer stability. Dr. Sharma says she “personally loves” this brand of sneakers.

2
Vionic Satima Active Sneaker

Given that Vionic shoes are podiatrist-approved and contain both removable EVA orthotic inserts and extra motion support technology, you can trust that these sneakers will offer all the support you need for your next run. With supreme stability, the Satima sneakers are ideal for all-day wear, and they’re firm while still being flexible and lightweight enough for you to have complete freedom of movement. Along with a variety of size and color options, Vionic also lets you choose your shoe’s width size so you can always find the perfect fit.

3
ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 Knit

Recommended by Dr. Sutera, ASICS sneakers are known for their stability and comfort. Made with a breathable and lightweight fabric, these gel-quantum sneakers are supportive and offer the maximum amount of cushioning available, making them a great option for anyone with knee issues. The stretch-knit fabric also makes for a trendy look that’ll fit your foot like a glove.

4
Saucony Cohesion 10

This trusted shoe brand uses advanced in-house technology to make super supportive and cushioned sneakers that are ideal for runners and athletes of any kind. The mega-popular Saucony Cohesion sneakers offer a more flexible sole that’s still very stable, along with a cushioned insole that’s really soft and comfortable.

Devoted customers of the brand love Saucony shoes for their comfort and wider fit that’s perfect for both running and walking. “I ONLY wear Saucony running shoes, as I have wide feet and heel spurs, and they are the most comfortable and supportive,” said one reviewer. “I have worn these for three months now and even taken them to the cobblestone streets of Portugal, and they still feel new and wonderful.”

5
Nike Air Zoom Winflo 5

Nike’s Air Zoom sneakers are a top choice for stability running shoes because they’re supportive yet breathable and include superior cushioning in the insole, meaning they’ll never cause your joints to hurt after pounding the pavement. According to Dr. Sutera, stability sneakers shoes are “often recommended for people with knee pain to help promote proper leg alignment and balance,” so if you overpronate while running or need the extra support, these sneakers are your best choice.

What’s more, customers rave over how comfortable they are for both workouts and everyday use. “I LOVE these shoes," writes one reviewer. "They are probably my favorite running shoes I've ever bought. They have great support, but also feel like the most delightful clouds under your feet. I could go on and on, but if you're thinking of buying these shoes for running, walking, or just comfortable athletic shoes—buy them."

