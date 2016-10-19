The Best New Running Shoes and Cross-Trainers of 2016

Are your running shoes shot? Browse the top-performing new running shoes and cross-trainers for your fall and winter workouts with this guide.
On the hunt for a new pair of running shoes? With so many options out there, it can be difficult to determine which pair is right for you. The good news: Whether you're looking for an all-terrain sneaker to help you scale trails with ease, a lightweight running shoe for your next 5K race, or cross-trainers that can carry you through your toughest HIIT workouts, we've got you covered. Give your sneakers an upgrade with our guide to the best kicks for fall 2016.
1
Surface swapper
Prefer a multiterrain run? The New Balance Fresh Foam Gobi has lugs and a reinforced upper for reliability on trails—yet it's lightweight, so you can zoom on roads.
2
Style statement
Whether you want to crush a killer circuit or just look cute post-sweat session, the Adidas by Stella McCartney Edge Trainer has your back—er, feet.
3
Cardio-ready
Surprise: The sweet, pink Ryka Dynamic 2 is as hard-core as they come, built for truly high-impact activities (think box jumps).
4
Fly girl
Zip past the competition in the built-for-speed APL TechLoom Phantom. Bonus points for its ultra-bright upper.
5
Pod cast
Pods on the outsole of the Nike LunarGlide 8 offer cushioning where you need it. Plus, the rear wedge keeps feet from rolling in.
6
Tough guy
Sure, it's featherlight and pillowy soft, but make no mistake: The Asics Dynaflyte can stand up to super-intense mileage. Try out this pick on your next challenging tempo run.
7
Boot camp
Meet The North Face Ultra MT Winter, a trail runner with a weather- and debris-deterring ankle sleeve.
8
Peak performance
The Merrell All Out Crush Shield conquers rainy, snowy, muddy paths. Your only job: enjoying the moment.
9
Power tool
The springy midsole of the Adidas Pure Boost X Training Shoe keeps pep in your step during workouts.
10
Beat street
A midrise shoe like the Reebok Hayasu supports ankles as you dance across slick studio floors.
11
Breathe right
Perforations along the toe box and instep of the airy Brooks Hyperion reduce moisture—a common blister cause.
12
All-access
Attention, off-roaders: The Columbia Conspiracy Titanium OutDry can handle almost any terrain.
13
Flex fit
The Under Armour SpeedForm Slingride boasts a single knitted upper.
14
Winter fliers
Opt for the warm, weatherproof neutral Newton Gravity V AW when flurries are falling.