9 Running Belts That Will Stay Put During Your Run, According to Reviewers

Here, the best running belts—from minimalist designs to options for trail running, race days, and marathons—so that you’re prepared no matter where your next adventure takes you.
What makes running so beautiful (and the cardio choice of many) is how simple and accessible it truly is. You don’t need to cough up $30 for a fancy class in a boutique studio, but instead, you can just lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement. For a short jog in the neighborhood, all you need to carry on your person is your house key and phone—in case of emergencies, of course, or if you happen to capture the perfect Instagrammable sunset in the park. If you’re training for race day or running a marathon, chances are you’ll need to tote gels, snacks, drinks, and cash for celebratory post-race beers. But running vests and backpacks feel too bulky for many, and arm bands are just flat out annoying—you have to keep adjusting them, not to mention the tan lines. Ugh.
Enter: running belts. When choosing the best running belt for you needs, you’ll want to make sure you select one that’s made with breathable, soft, stretchy, and chafe-free fabric, and is adjustable so it won’t slide or bounce with every step you take. On top of finding a perfect fit, take into consideration other perks—like headphone ports for earbuds so you can jam to your favorite playlist—or insulated hydration holsters if you’ll be running in the dead of summer.
Not sure where to start? Luckily, we did the homework for you and rounded up the nine best running belts—from minimalist designs to options for trail running, race days, and marathons—so that you’re prepared no matter where your next adventure takes you.
Here are the nine best running belts, according to customer reviews:
- Best for Minimalists: FlipBelt
- Best Low-Maintenance Option: SPIbelt Running Belt
- Best for Races: Sport2People Running Pouch Belt
- Best for Large Phones: Tune Running Belt
- Best for Trail Running: Salomon Pulse Belt
- Cheapest Hydration Belt: PYFK Running Belt
- Best for Water Bottles: Osprey Dyna Solo Women’s Lumbar Hydration Pack
- Best for Hot Runs: Nathan Trail Mix Plus Insulated Hydration Running Belt
- Best for Marathons: Fitletic Hydration Belt
1
Best for Minimalists: FlipBelt
The design of this flat, stretchy belt ensures there’s no bouncing or chafing during your run, and the reflective logo helps you stay safe long after the sun goes down. Stash your stuff in the multi-access pocket openings throughout the belt—there’s even an inner hook for your house key—and throw it in the wash after a sweaty jog (yep, it’s machine-washable, too!). With over 3,600 5-star reviews, you really can’t go wrong with this sport belt.
“I tried getting back into running early this year, but trying to carry my phone and a key made it very problematic. Having them in your pocket is uncomfortable, those horrible arm bands are just the absolute worst. Fanny packs are clunky and bounce around. This thing totally changed my life. (Again, sounds like hyperbole, but I swear it is not). I have since gotten so into running that I run about 20 miles per week and I've lost probably 40-50 lbs. It's so comfortable you forget it's there,” wrote one reviewer.
2
Best Low-Maintenance Option: SPIbelt Running Belt
Whether you’re running, biking or hiking, this basic-yet-functional belt is made of soft elastic to prevent it from rubbing or riding up while you exercise. It’s lightweight enough to be comfortable and go unnoticed during your workout, but roomy enough to stow your essentials, including your phone, credit card, keys, gels, and any emergency medication, such as an EpiPen.
“The SPIbelt has become a standard item for me when going for a run,” said a customer. “I carry an iPhone XS and it stretches to fit the phone fine, along with a key and an energy pack. I first got it to have on while running a half marathon, but now I use it all the time. I like it much better than an arm phone carrier. No bouncing and I really forget about it while I'm running.”
3
Best for Races: Sport2People Running Pouch Belt
This comfy, adjustable running belt stays put during your runs or races, and features reflective darts and water-resistant fabric for extra protection. Along with two zippered, expandable pockets to keep your valuables safe, it also has a convenient earphone hole so you can jam out to your favorite playlist during race day.
“I used this belt to carry my energy gel packs for the Spartan Race recently and this belt worked perfectly! There were times I forgot I even had it on! It never sagged down my waist and stayed nice and tight. Never felt the buckle digging into my side at all when I was crawling and stayed put through the entire race,” shared a buyer.
4
Best for Large Phones: Tune Running Belt
If you’re looking for an easy way to carry your hefty smartphone and house key on your runs, look no further than this running belt. It fits even the bulkiest of cases (read: OtterBox Defender and LifeProof cases) and the largest phones (like the iPhone Plus, Galaxy Note, or Google Pixel), and guarantees they won’t bounce around during your workout. Plus, you can still use the touchscreen feature on your phone through the window cover while you run.
“I have the iPhone 6 plus in a Spigen case and it fits great,” says one customer. “The belt is very comfortable and keeps the phone from bouncing. You can use the phone through the plastic cover. I use the pocket for my house key, and like that it is easily large enough to hold a credit card or similar sized hotel key when traveling.”
5
Best for Trail Running: Salomon Pulse Belt
Flat and buckleless, this ultra-comfortable running belt reduces bounce and improves stability, thanks to the four-way stretch fabric and soft elastic jersey. It discreetly stores your personal items and hydration flasks, and features two diagonal straps with silicone grip at the back, which offer extra storage for your windbreaker when you want to shed a layer during your run.
“I used this running belt on my trail runs, OCR and some regular runs. The zip pocket and the open pockets hold my water and other stuff great. I had a little bit of bunching when I pulled my soft water bottle out of it. It was difficult to get back in. I had to stop a couple of times, but overall it is a great solution when not wanting to wear a backpack,” shared a reviewer on the Salomon site.
6
Cheapest Hydration Belt: PYFK Running Belt
Perfect for those who don’t want to sport a vest or hydration pack, this under-$20 running belt not only fits your phone, headphones, and keys, but it also features a holster to keep your favorite 27-ounce water bottle snug and secure during your run. And at a price point this low, what’s not to like?
“I've never seen a running belt/pack that didn't look and feel extremely awkward,” said a buyer. “But, after being unhappy with water bladders and backpacks, I thought I'd give it a try. It arrived today, and I took it for a 4 mile jog in the park. It took me a mile or two to figure out exactly how tight to make it, and where to position the water bottle part, but once I got it settled so that the water was in the small of my back, it was great. It really doesn't move around at all. It fits my CamelBak Eddy water bottle perfectly.”
7
Best for Water Bottles: Osprey Dyna Solo Women’s Lumbar Hydration Pack
A cult-favorite among hikers and backpackers, we’re not surprised that Osprey has a hydration solution for runners, too. With a women-specific fit, this hipbelt offers storage for your essentials (think: tissues, gels, powders, chapstick, keys, and cash), a touch-compatible phone pocket, and an included BPA-free water bottle, which will keep you hydrated during training or between fill stations on race day.
“After adjusting the belt to my waist size, I clipped it on and the belt sat perfectly around my hip area, with no sagging and no discomfort; other belts I've tried either had weird pressure points in the hip area, or had to be positioned high on my lower back just to stay put. Osprey shaped the belt right, and this is more evident after wearing it for hours at a time while riding my mountain bike. The water bottle shape keeps it in place (even when I forgot to put the top strap back on) and the pockets are pretty decent-sized. My iPhone X easily fits in the top pocket (with the window) and in the lower pocket (under the flap). The construction and materials are top-notch, I've had Osprey products before and this is as good as those in terms of quality,” shared a reviewer.
8
Best for Hot Runs: Nathan Trail Mix Plus Insulated Hydration Running Belt
For warmer months (or if you just prefer having cold water on hand while you run), this hydration belt features two insulated water bottles that you can easily grab with one hand on-the-go, as well as a pouch in the middle for storing necessities. If you don’t care about your water temperature and want to save a few bucks, we also like this $35 option from Nathan—it’s still an adjustable running belt with two water bottles included, but they’re not insulated for temperature regulation.
“I absolutely love this hydration belt! I bought it to use on my long runs to stay hydrated and to keep running longer. It’s comfortable and doesn’t bounce and it also keeps my water cold longer. I highly recommend this for anyone who jogs or runs and needs that extra hydration. By the way, the zipper storage compartment does fit my Note5 inside - it's tight but it fits in there,” wrote one customer.
9
Best for Marathons: Fitletic Hydration Belt
Whether you’re looking for a running belt for marathon training or to use on the big day, this hipbelt boasts everything you need for a successful run—including an insulated pocket, energy gel loops, race bib toggles, and two hydration bottles in easy-to-access holsters. The quick-flow race caps on the bottles make it a breeze to hydrate without having to break, and the belt won’t bounce or chafe, so you stay comfortable all race long.
“This is the best belt I've purchased for running,” said a buyer. “I used it while training for two separate half-marathons. It's held up very well, and stays secure around my waist. The middle compartment is perfect for storing your keys, gel packs for refueling or anything else need while on a long run.”