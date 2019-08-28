9 Running Belts That Will Stay Put During Your Run, According to Reviewers

Here, the best running belts—from minimalist designs to options for trail running, race days, and marathons—so that you’re prepared no matter where your next adventure takes you.

What makes running so beautiful (and the cardio choice of many) is how simple and accessible it truly is. You don’t need to cough up $30 for a fancy class in a boutique studio, but instead, you can just lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement. For a short jog in the neighborhood, all you need to carry on your person is your house key and phone—in case of emergencies, of course, or if you happen to capture the perfect Instagrammable sunset in the park. If you’re training for race day or running a marathon, chances are you’ll need to tote gels, snacks, drinks, and cash for celebratory post-race beers. But running vests and backpacks feel too bulky for many, and arm bands are just flat out annoying—you have to keep adjusting them, not to mention the tan lines. Ugh.

Enter: running belts. When choosing the best running belt for you needs, you’ll want to make sure you select one that’s made with breathable, soft, stretchy, and chafe-free fabric, and is adjustable so it won’t slide or bounce with every step you take. On top of finding a perfect fit, take into consideration other perks—like headphone ports for earbuds so you can jam to your favorite playlist—or insulated hydration holsters if you’ll be running in the dead of summer.

Not sure where to start? Luckily, we did the homework for you and rounded up the nine best running belts—from minimalist designs to options for trail running, race days, and marathons—so that you’re prepared no matter where your next adventure takes you.

Here are the nine best running belts, according to customer reviews:

Best for Minimalists: FlipBelt

Best Low-Maintenance Option: SPIbelt Running Belt

Best for Races: Sport2People Running Pouch Belt

Best for Large Phones: Tune Running Belt

Best for Trail Running: Salomon Pulse Belt

Cheapest Hydration Belt: PYFK Running Belt

Best for Water Bottles: Osprey Dyna Solo Women’s Lumbar Hydration Pack

Best for Hot Runs: Nathan Trail Mix Plus Insulated Hydration Running Belt

Best for Marathons: Fitletic Hydration Belt

