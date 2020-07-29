Zacurate upgraded its pro series device after reviewers complained it was slow and gave inconsistent readings, and the latest generation is a significant improvement—almost 6,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating. The new model reads vitals in just 10 seconds and gives a blood level saturation reading within .2% deviation of the actual numbers, according to lab testing done by the brand. It also provides a consistent reading under all light conditions, including indoor and outdoor settings, and displays the stats on an easy-to-read LED screen. Plus, it provides oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) up to 100%, rather than capping the reading at 99% like most devices.

Available at amazon.com, $30 (was $35)