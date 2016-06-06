What to Wear When Running a Race

Because finding the right running shoe can be challenging, you should test a new pair in-store before buying, says Health’s fitness editor Rozalynn Frazier. She recommends looking for a sneaker that’s made for distance and offers good support, such as the Nike Free RN Distance. Two other options: Asics Gel-Kayano ($160; zappos.com), or the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 ($150; newbalance.com).

Most experts suggest training in new kicks for at least two weeks leading up to a race. “Ideally, running six to 10 times in new shoes will be sufficient to make sure there are no issues before race day,” says Lindsey Haeberlin, a USA Triathlon coach and Gold’s Gym personal trainer. “I generally get a new pair 3 to 4 weeks before a race, so I can get a few solid weeks of training in.”