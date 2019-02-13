The 12 Best Mesh Leggings That'll Keep You Cool During Any Workout

You'll be the coolest girl in the room, promise.
Mesh tights have been trending forever and have proven themselves a legging worthy of all our workouts. While they provide full coverage, the mesh ventilation offers added breathability, a godsend when you're a total sweat factory in hot yoga.
Not to mention, mesh adds a stylish element to even basic black tights, meaning mesh leggings transition seamlessly from sweat to street. We're 100% you could wear them to the office as edgy work pants and no one would be the wiser.
As fashionable as they are, mesh paneled tights are still durable enough to meet your toughest runs and gym circuits. You'll look and feel great while you exercise, thanks to mesh inserts that increase air flow while you sweat.
Bottom line: They look hot while keeping you cool in your barre, spin, CrossFit, or boxing classes—and beyond. Here, our favorite mesh leggings for any (and every) workout.
Sweaty Betty Power Mesh Leggings
These versatile bum-sculpting tights will be your go-to leggings for all your workouts from running to spin to barre. The color blocking and mesh inserts make them extra stylish for class or running errands.
Chikool Mesh Capri
Not only do these high-waisted, sweat-wicking leggings have breathable mesh panels, but they also have two kinds of pockets (hidden and on the side) for storing your keys, cards, and phone on a run or at the gym.
Nike Pro Women's Crops
Athleta Mesh Contender Capri in Powerlift
These cropped tights have a compression fit and stay cool to the touch no matter how hot you get. Mesh panels increase air flow while you sweat during your HIIT or kickboxing class. Snap them up in classic black or choose from three vibrant colors: teal, yellow, and violet.
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight
Mesh fabric slashes combined with a soft shade of mauve make these leggings equally edgy and feminine. Sweat-wicking and high-waisted, they'll be your go-to pair for yoga, dance, and barre class—and won't budge during downward dog.
Old Navy High-Rise Side-Pocket Elevate Compression Leggings
We're loving this cool update to solid black tights, with contrasting gray panels and subtle mesh side stripes. Plus, the reflective logo at the back makes you more visible on night runs.
Shape Activewear Marathon Capri Tights
These sleek workout capris feature mesh panels, four-way-stretch fabric, and a high-waist fit, so they not only look great but feel really good too. Even better? You can scoop them up in sizes 1X to 3X.
Xersion Camo Mesh Legging
You won't break the bank with these high-waist camouflage tights. Dark breathable mesh panels break up the print and keep you cool whether you're traveling or spending the afternoon hiking.
Forever21 Active Mesh Panel Moto Leggings
The sheer mesh panels on these moto leggings manage moisture when you're sweating it out at the studio, and the stylish design makes them cute enough to wear to the office with a sweatshirt or blazer. No one will know they're athletic tights!
Alo Yoga High-Waist Trainer Legging
Cue sporty vibes. These motorcross-inspired tights feature Alo Yoga graphics down the legs, moisture-wicking antimicrobial fabric, and mesh insets at the calves to keep you cool and dry while punching it out in your boxing class.
Zella In Dreams High Waist Leggings
Cooling mesh insets wrap around your legs in these pretty gray leggings. We love them for yoga, barre, and meditation, because they're just oh-so-comfortable.
Core 10 Icon Series Warrior Mesh Legging
It's no secret that our editors are obsessed with Amazon's exclusive Core 10 brand leggings. They're soft, high-waisted, and they wick moisture. What's not to love? These in particular have sexy asymmetrical mesh panels for extra breathability. And, they come in an inclusive size range of XS to 3X (0 to 24W, respectively). Check out even more affordable Core 10 leggings here.