The 12 Best Mesh Leggings That'll Keep You Cool During Any Workout

Mesh tights have been trending forever and have proven themselves a legging worthy of all our workouts. While they provide full coverage, the mesh ventilation offers added breathability, a godsend when you're a total sweat factory in hot yoga.

Not to mention, mesh adds a stylish element to even basic black tights, meaning mesh leggings transition seamlessly from sweat to street. We're 100% you could wear them to the office as edgy work pants and no one would be the wiser.

As fashionable as they are, mesh paneled tights are still durable enough to meet your toughest runs and gym circuits. You'll look and feel great while you exercise, thanks to mesh inserts that increase air flow while you sweat.

Bottom line: They look hot while keeping you cool in your barre, spin, CrossFit, or boxing classes—and beyond. Here, our favorite mesh leggings for any (and every) workout.

