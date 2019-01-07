The 7 Best Leggings You Can Buy on Amazon

Here's a secret: Amazon is actually one of the best places to buy workout leggings that are both high-quality and affordable.
So you want to refresh your workout clothes stash for January, but would prefer not to drop nearly $100 on a single pair of tights. We get it. As much as we love those splurge-worthy designer styles, it is possible to find high-quality performance leggings that don't break the bank. One of the best places to find them? Amazon.
Below, a few of our favorite workout leggings on Amazon. These top-rated tights deliver functionality, style, and affordability—in fact, they all ring in under $60.
RELATED: 7 Places to Buy Cheap Workout Clothes Without Sacrificing Quality or Style
1
Core 10 Women’s "Build Your Own" Yoga Pant Full-Length Legging
Amazon's exclusive Core 10 brand offers a genius "Build Your Own" legging tool: Pick your preferred length, waist, and style for a perfect fit (they're also available in extended sizes). The quality is fantastic, and the basic black hue is sure to become your workout go-to.
2
FEIVO Yoga Pants
Crazy comfortable leggings with on-trend mesh cutouts for under $20? Don't mind if we do! This brand offers more than 20 different colorways and styles of their highly reviewed, moisture-wicking tights with fabric that's never see-through.
3
Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Full Length Legging
Core 10 isn't Amazon's only in-house brand—we also love their Amazon Essentials line. With a wide waistband, four-way stretch, flatlock stitching, and five versatile colorways, these leggings will be an instant classic. (And they're a steal at just $18.)
4
Baleaf Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
Baleaf's leggings are ultra stretchy and soft, with a thick, supportive waistband that will keep you feeling secure no matter how sweaty your HIIT session is. Also good: There's a hidden pocket for stashing your credit card or keys.
5
Adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
The classic Adidas side stripe is making a comeback, and we're in love with this millennial pink take on the trend. These leggings are made of 100% cotton, so you know they'll be crazy soft against skin, and they're not too tight if you prefer your workout bottoms a little roomier.
6
HOFI High Waist Yoga Pants for Women
A side pocket you can actually fit your phone in? Yes, please! These leggings are available in 10 different colorways with pockets on both sides (one that's bigger for a phone, and another that can fit keys and a credit card).
7
Ndoobiy Women's Printed Leggings
Go bold print or go home: With more than 30 different eye-catching patterns, you can make a statement with these stretchy tights. And since they're the cheapest pair on this list, go ahead and add two—or three—to your cart.