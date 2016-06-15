Tracy Anderson's Best Moves for Killer Legs

When it comes to fighting flab, your legs are your secret weapon. Let me explain: Some of your body's biggest muscles are in your legs, and working those is going to net you a much larger calorie burn than exercising the smaller muscles (and help you look great in short skirts!). Make sense? That's why I try to always involve the legs in every movement I do, whether I'm holding them in a fixed position for a specified amount of time or constantly kicking them up or out. And this sequence is no different. It gets you out of your comfort zone of doing old-school squats and lunges, and challenges your brain, which is also a key factor in shaping up. Now let's build some long, lean legs you'll love.
Start on all fours; pull left knee forward so it's slightly in front of right (A). Rotate torso, balancing on right hand; drop hips slightly as you kick left leg up (B). Return to start and repeat.
Tracy's tip: Don't let hips touch the floor. You may also want to wear 1½ to 2½-pound ankle weights for these moves.
Hip dip & extend
Start on all fours, then drop hips to the right; they should be stacked (A). Lift up onto right knee as you extend left leg straight up and out (B). Bring left leg back down, return to "A" and repeat.
Tracy's tip: Really reach up with the leg in "B" to maximize this move.
Inverted twist & kick
Lie on left side with legs bent, hips stacked and left leg slightly behind right. Rotate torso so left palm and right forearm are on the floor (A). Keeping right forearm and left palm down, roll onto right hip and extend left leg, swinging it up and back (B). Return to "A" and repeat.
Tracy's tip: Swing leg as far back as possible in "B".
Reach back to arabesque
Sit with knees bent, feet flat on the floor and palms on the floor next to either side of the butt. Lift hips, coming onto toes, and extend left arm up (A). Rotate torso to the right, flipping the body so left hand touches the floor and hips are facedown; extend left leg up (B). Reverse motion back to "A" and repeat.
Tracy's tip: In "A", really work on opening the chest.
Alternating knee pulls
Sit with knees bent, feet flat on the floor and palms on the floor next to either side of butt. Lift hips and extend right leg straight out (A). Pull right knee in toward right shoulder (B), then extend leg back out to "A." Pull knee back in with inner thigh facing up (C), then extend leg back out. Repeat sequence.