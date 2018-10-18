The 7 Must-Have Pieces of Fitness Equipment for Home Workouts

If you're going to create a home gym in a small space, make sure these items are on your list.
This article originally appeared on SI.com/Edge
As the weather gets cooler and the days shorter, it gets easier and easier to forgo the trip to the gym to just curl up on the couch at home. But don't let your fitness suffer—it's easier than you think to turn your living room or even that small studio apartment into a workout studio. It may not have all of the top-of-the-line equipment and floor-length mirrors for your post-workout selfies, but your home can transform into a gym with a few pieces of equipment. We've rounded up the best at-home workout gear so you can still get in a quick but effective sweat session, without even leaving the house.
1
Adjustable dumbbells
Your gym's mile-long rack of dumbbells is great, but there's no way you have the space for it at home. Instead, tone and strengthen your muscles in your apartment with these adjustable dumbbells, which come with a storage rack that's easy to slide under the bed or behind the couch after you're finished.
2
Mini resistance bands
Resistance bands are the ultimate at-home workout accessory—small and portable but mighty effective. Instead of the longer versions, these mini bands provide three levels of resistance for mobility exercises, stretches and more.
3
Yoga mat
Tired of sliding around on your hardwood floor or slippery carpet? With a no-slip yoga mat, you can be confident in your poses or give yourself an extra cushion while doing planks, push-ups or floor stretches.
4
Adjustable kettlebell
Kettlebell workouts are a great way to get in a quick total body workout. This one item is actually seven kettlebells in one, so you can adjust the weight from 10 to 40 pounds depending on the exercise.
5
Soft medicine ball
Don't risk a broken TV or coffee table by tossing around a traditional medicine ball. This soft one still provides the weight—you can choose balls from four to 40 pounds—but is made of durable leather, so you can (gently) throw it against the wall or tap it on the floor while doing trunk twists.
6
Weighted jump rope
Take the old-school jump rope to the next level by adding a bit of resistance to get your heart rate pumping in half the time. Make sure you clear the area of any breakable items, just in case you sway right or left while jumping. To up the intensity, add in high knees, double-unders or criss-cross your feet in between jumps.
7
Foam roller
Sometimes it's hard to get motivated for a high-intensity session at home. Instead of lifting weights or toning your abs, take a day to recover and prepare your muscles for your next intense workout at the gym. The rigid foam roller has three different pressure zones to help ease muscle soreness and increase flexibility in your hamstrings, back, quads and more. All you have to do is lay down in front of the TV and get rolling!