The 7 Must-Have Pieces of Fitness Equipment for Home Workouts

The verdict: Don't sweat it. There's no reason to beat yourself up, says Rob Sulaver, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and the founder of Bandana Training. You won't suddenly be unable to lift a dumbbell because you skipped a few days. Just don't allow one week to turn into two, then three. "The two-week mark is a milestone in detraining or losing aerobic development," says Sulaver. "And at about four weeks off, you'll start to notice a decrease in strength and muscle mass." Even if you can't get to the gym consistently (carpools, office happy hours—we get it), try to carve out 10 or 15 minutes to breeze through a living room workout or online video, like this 10-minute HIIT workout you can do without a gym.

Getty Images