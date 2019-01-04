Amazon Has Everything You Need for Your Home Gym—for Up to 50% Off Right Now

These super-affordable deals on home fitness gear mean you can get your workout in no matter where you are—without putting a dent in your wallet

By Chelsey Hamilton
January 04, 2019
The start of a new year means it’s the perfect time to begin crushing your fitness goals. But if the thought of dealing with an overcrowded fitness center packed with new gym-goers makes you cringe, don’t get discouraged—with the right home fitness equipment on hand, you can fit in a killer sweat sesh from the comfort of your own living room.

While workout equipment can be notoriously pricey, there are lots of post-holiday deals happening on Amazon right now that’ll allow you to snag fitness essentials at heavily-discounted prices. From exercise machines to resistance band sets, we’ve outlined the four best deals, below, that you won’t want to pass up. Keep in mind that many of these sales are one day only and will sell out quickly—so you’ll want to act fast.

ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer

Amazon

This versatile exercise machine, which is currently $200 off right now, includes large, cushioned foot pedals, handle controls, and a digital display that boasts a slew of customizable workout programs, speeds, and resistance levels.

$700
SHOP NOW
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Amazon

This adjustable dumbbell set by Bowflex, which has over 3,300 five-star reviews, conveniently allows you to change each dumbbell’s weight from five to 52.5 pounds — and today, they’re 20 percent off.

$240
SHOP NOW

Schwinn 130 Upright Bike

Amazon

Schwinn’s indoor workout bike is on sale for $250—a whopping half off of its regular $500 price. It allows you to customize your workout with 22 optional preset programs, 20 resistance levels, and a quick start option. The upright bike also includes other useful features like dual LCD displays, speakers, an adjustable fan, and even a USB port.

$249
SHOP NOW
Belus Resistance Bands and Core Sliders Sets

Amazon

Belus is offering this workout equipment sale bundle for just $14 today. It includes two sliding discs for targeted core workouts, four resistance bands that range from low to high resistance, and a handy drawstring carrying bag—all available in vibrant pink and purple colors. The resistance bands included in this deal are normally $16 alone, so you’ll get the most bang for your buck with this value pack of multi-use gear.

$14
SHOP NOW

