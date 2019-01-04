Amazon Has Everything You Need for Your Home Gym—for Up to 50% Off Right Now

These super-affordable deals on home fitness gear mean you can get your workout in no matter where you are—without putting a dent in your wallet

The start of a new year means it’s the perfect time to begin crushing your fitness goals. But if the thought of dealing with an overcrowded fitness center packed with new gym-goers makes you cringe, don’t get discouraged—with the right home fitness equipment on hand, you can fit in a killer sweat sesh from the comfort of your own living room.

While workout equipment can be notoriously pricey, there are lots of post-holiday deals happening on Amazon right now that’ll allow you to snag fitness essentials at heavily-discounted prices. From exercise machines to resistance band sets, we’ve outlined the four best deals, below, that you won’t want to pass up. Keep in mind that many of these sales are one day only and will sell out quickly—so you’ll want to act fast.

