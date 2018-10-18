The Best Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches, and More Wearables to Give as Gifts

Help your family and friends track (and exceed) their health and wellness goals with these cool fitness trackers.

By Rozalynn S. Frazier
October 18, 2018

Want to gift your fitness crew (or yourself) a little extra motivation this season? Pick up a wearable. They're your constant reminder to continue working towards your health goals—and a pretty stylish reminder, at that. Plus, it feels good when you look down and see that you're making steady progress each day or crushing major calories during your gym session. The only problem: Which one to choose? Look no further. We've pulled together five of our faves. Happy tracking!

1
Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit

Once you strap on this arm candy, you may wonder how you ever survived without it. It is literally like a teeny tiny computer on your wrist. Whether it's coaching you through your latest workout, tracking your stats, allowing you to easily pay for that cup of Starbucks, or briefing you on your next calender appointment, the Fitbit Charge 3 does it all. Did we mention it also offers up in-depth info on your sleep patterns? What. more. could. you. want.

2
Polar Vantage

Polar

If you're a runner, you'll definitely want to rock this tracker. Sure, it gives you the basics—all-day tracking of steps, distance, and calories burned—but this GPS-enabled watch also offers a running index score (a measurement of your aerobic fitness and running economy) to help you estimate your maximum capacity and finish time for an event. Translation: Know if your training efforts are actually putting you on the path to a PR.

3
Huawei Band Pro 2

Huawei

While wearables are amazing, they can also be super expensive. But this sleek wearable is under $75, practically a steal considering that the waterproof model is jam-packed with fun features. Some of our faves: continuous heart rate monitoring, GPS, run coaching, sleep tracking, and relaxation training. Plus, a single charge will last you 21 days!

4
Moov Now

Moov

We love the versatility of this subtle, slim multi-sport tracker, which can be wrapped around your wrist or ankle. And don't let the lack of display screen turn you off—it still packs a data punch, giving you in-the-moment feedback that can help you become a more efficient exerciser or just help you step more and sleep better.

5
Garmin Vivoactive 3

Garmin

Yogis, golfers, and everyone in between (including those who just love the latest gadgets) will swoon over this smartwatch. Customize its supersized face, look up the weather, keep tabs on your daily movement, even share your fitness success with online buddies. Bonus: It looks more like an upscale watch than a traditional wearable.

6
Motiv Ring

Amazon.com

For anyone looking to get a handle on their activity data but not so into wearing their fitness band on their sleeve (or wrist), the Motiv Ring could be just the thing. The ring comes in rose gold and slate gray, and will track all the usual fitness metrics, like steps, heart rate, calories burned, and sleep. The design is subtle yet stylish, and will hold a charge for about three days.

7
Apple Watch Series 4

Health

There’s been a lot of talk about Apple’s latest watch offering and its addition of EKG functionality. The new watch is capable of tracking not just heart rate, but also rhythms, so it can detect things like atrial fibrillation. Aside from that, it also offers a larger display and thinner profile.

8
Samsung Galaxy Watch

Amazon.com

This sleek watch may log your steps, workouts, heart rate, and sleep, but it’s more than just a tracker. Use it to keep your schedule in order, pay for a coffee when you’re on the go, and even pair it with the SmartThings app to control your smart home devices. And that’s all on a battery that offers up to three days' use on a single charge.

