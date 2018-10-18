The Best Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches, and More Wearables to Give as Gifts

Once you strap on this arm candy, you may wonder how you ever survived without it. It is literally like a teeny tiny computer on your wrist. Whether it's coaching you through your latest workout, tracking your stats, allowing you to easily pay for that cup of Starbucks, or briefing you on your next calender appointment, the Fitbit Charge 3 does it all. Did we mention it also offers up in-depth info on your sleep patterns? What. more. could. you. want.