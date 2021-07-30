The 7 Best Fitness Trackers for Women, According to Wellness Experts

Best Overall: Apple Watch Series 6

Stylish and functional, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a smart watch that keeps you up to date on just about everything, from phone calls and calendar invites to daily activity levels and menstrual cycle tracking. It may not have the highest overall score on this list, but its tech capabilities—including an ECG app that detects irregularities in your heartbeat and a built-in GPS to map your routes—make it our top pick for women specifically.

The Apple watch scored perfectly among Garage Gym testers for aesthetics: It offers a ton of variety, including sporty designs, stainless steel cases, and leather bands. Reviewers also gave it a 5 out of 5 in the community category since it allows you to work toward daily health goals with friends and family who also have the watch.

The Series 6 is one of the pricier trackers and, unsurprisingly, it's only compatible with other iOS devices. The battery life is also a little lackluster—a single charge only lasts for up to 18 hours.

Score: 4.2 out of 5

Key Features: Built-in GPS, potentially life-saving ECG app, water-resistant up to 50 meters

Workout Profiles: 15, plus the ability to add custom workouts

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours