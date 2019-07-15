PSA: Fitbits, Apple Watches, and More Fitness Trackers Are on Sale Right Now

The extensive selection of fitness trackers on the market means that tracking your step count, sleep quality, and daily activity has never been easier. From Fitbit to Garmin to the Apple Watch, these wearable trackers put tons of additional insights about your health right at your fingertips. But considering that some of the newest fitness tracker models cost hundreds of dollars (they have all the bells and whistles), finding the best deals on fitness trackers—and taking advantage of sale prices while they’re available—is a must. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, and with it comes plenty of opportunities to save money (and increase your step count at the same time).

Rivaled only by Black Friday, this massive online sale is the ideal time to upgrade your health and wellness game with deals on everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable sneakers to the best leggings for your next workout. The annual event is only open to Prime members with access to exclusive deals for 48 hours, including 6-hour lightning deals and celeb-backed sales. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet but don’t want to miss out on these top-notch savings, don’t fret—all you have to do to access the deals is sign up for a free, 30-day trial here. How’s that for a bargain?

With so many brands and models of fitness trackers on sale for the next two days, the hardest part will be deciding which tracker to buy. Garmin’s Forerunner 35 is a best-selling GPS watch suited to runners hoping to plot out their racecourse, while Fitbit’s waterproof Inspire HR is great for gym goers who want to track their workouts without any extra steps (it’s also an Amazon’s choice recommendation). There’s even rare discounts on Apple watches!

While we can’t make the choice for you, we can make your shopping experience just a little bit easier by pulling together all of the best fitness tracker deals into one place. So check out our choices, below, and be sure to add them to your cart ASAP—it would be a shame if they sold out!

Best Fitness Trackers on Sale Now

Apple Watch Series 3 ($169, marked down from $279)

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch ($163, marked down from $199)

Garmin Forerunner 35 Easy-to-Use Running Watch ($90, marked down from $170)

Fitbit Alta HR ($80, marked down from $130)

LETSCOM Fitness Tracker ($30, marked down from $36)

MorePro Smart Watch ($72, marked down from $90)

Garmin Forerunner 645 with Music ($399, marked down from $450)

Lintelek Slim Fitness Tracker ($30, marked down from $40)

Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch ($150, marked down from $250)

BingoFit Fitness Tracker ($32, marked down from $42)

