15 Life-Changing Fitness Products Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Right Now

From the best-ever resistance bands to supersoft leggings to a bestselling yoga mat, these are the fitness gear and home workout must-haves that Amazon reviewers can't get enough of.
There's a ton of great fitness gear on Amazon, but it can be difficult to sift through the many, many options to find the items actually worth your hard-earned money. So we decided to do the work for you: Below, 15 top-reviewed Amazon finds—from a yoga mat to lightweight sneakers to colorful barbell clamps that are ideal for CrossFitters—guaranteed to take your fitness game to the next level.
RELATED: The 7 Must-Have Pieces of Fitness Equipment for Home Workouts
1
FluxActive Silicone Wedding Ring
The details: Most women know that engagement ring plus heavy barbell equals disaster. To the rescue: this eight-pack of thin, stackable silicone bands in a range of fun colors. Slip them on anytime you're doing an activity that could potentially damage your diamond.
5-star review percentage: 91%
What the reviews say:
"I’ve been considering getting a silicone ring for some time now, just as an alternative for my wedding bands (for exercise/travel) and I was looking at some other brands online but they were pricey. A friend said to look at Amazon and these got great reviews and were an amazing price! They came super fast, and I was impressed with the quality and flexibility of having 8 different colors." —EricaB
"Love these! I wore them for a week before I decided to review and, honestly, there's not much for me to critique. The first day they felt a little odd, but by day two they were broken in and I forgot I was even wearing them. I have an autoimmune disease and sometimes my fingers get swollen, so I haven't worn my wedding ring in a while. Recently I've been working out more and swimming, and these were perfect." —Melissa Fairchild
2
Fruit of the Loom Women's Built-Up Sports Bra
The details: There are tons of sports bras out there, but sometimes you need something supersoft and basic. This three-pack of 95% cotton sports bras from Fruit of the Loom are easy to pull on and even easier to wash, and they've scored rave reviews.
5-star review percentage: 65%
What the reviews say:
"I bought these to try out because I cannot wear regular hook bras anymore. My shoulders are 'frozen' meaning I can't move my arms back far enough to put on or take off a standard bra. I bought these in a slightly bigger size than I needed because I also have fibromyalgia and the pain of things pressing in spots can be very intense sometimes. Let me tell you, these bras are an absolute blessing. They support me but do not create uncomfortable pressure points anywhere, and I can easily put them on and take them off." —Julia Davis
"I now have bought probably 15 or so of these bras because of the colors I needed (and wanted). They are so comfortable, I throw them in the washer and hang them up to prevent shrinkage, and they still look and feel new. I have not had the heat rashes from previous summers, and I don't notice a difference between them and a real bra if it's cool and I can add an over shirt or top, or sweatshirt. I am 100% sold on these Fruit of the Loom bras because they are cotton and seem to be well made. The plus: COMFORT!!! They have an extra panel in the front to reinforce strength. No more sag, if you know what I mean!" —Kate Fredericks
3
Ab Wheel
The details: Can't stand crunches? Try this clever ab wheel to tighten and sculpt your core from home, the office, or when traveling. It's made of durable materials and comes with a lifetime guarantee to boot.
5-star review percentage: 86%
What the reviews say:
"This was easy to put together and very sturdy. I like the rubber traction on it. Others just have hard plastic on the edge so it slips. This rubber makes it easier to use the roller anywhere, especially with the foam knee pad. I took it to work and we can use it on the tile floors in our office without a problem." —Applebreze
"My core is fairly weak, so even after some simple use of this, my abs were sore for the next few days. I'm pretty excited about incorporating this regularly into my workouts. Easiest thing I've ever assembled and it came with a few bonus items (didn't pay much attention to what I was buying but an added bonus nonetheless). Works as you would expect, nothing missing or anything I would change or add to it." —Mr. Nate
4
Yoga Mat Strap Sling
The details: Streamline your yoga gear with this two-in-one product; it functions as both a sling to transport your mat and a strap to stretch post-session.
5-star review percentage: 90%
What the reviews say:
"The strap is nice and thick; I've seen other folks' straps that look rather bedraggled because they are so flimsy. Easy to slide loose or taut, but not so easy that it slides on its own. (That was one concern I had about a similar strap with those little metal loops that the straps slid through; I was worried it would loosen). Very comfortable. Even if I throw my mat in a corner, the straps stay in place." —Marfar
"I had to purchase a new sling since I had my mat a little too close to a heater and the strap that came with my mat actually burned off. I was annoyed that I had to buy a new strap but I was pleasantly surprised how much I like this one better! The one I used to have had attachments than snapped into place so I had to roll up my matt tightly for the strap to fit correctly. This one, however, is adjustable so I can just throw it on no matter how tightly I wrap my mat. I also like this because I can actually utilize it during my yoga practices to stretch. So much better than what I had!" —Melissa
5
AmazonBasics Medicine Ball
The details: Available in 10 different weights with a textured surface (read: you'll be able to grip it easily), this bestselling medicine ball is ideal for home gyms.
5-star review percentage: 84%
What the reviews say:
"With a new baby, I found myself doing a lot of upper body exercises while holding my little one. While this is a great upper body and potentially full body workout, I found the baby to be a little too squirmy to be effective so I decided to pick up this medicine ball. It was a great choice. It's grippy, compact, and effective. It also doesn't have a tendency to spit up on me while doing chest presses, which is a big plus. Best part—this ball doesn't complain if I accidentally drop it." —Todd W.
"These medicine balls bounce with ease. They will work best for slam ball workouts. The ball is textured and it's easy to hold; there is no slipping during workouts. Stable construction and no signs of damage after several uses." —1ManleyBuyer
6
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
The details: Ultra lightweight, available in a slew of versatile colors, and designed with the brand's signature Cloudfoam lining, these sneakers are perfect for runs, gym sessions, and errands.
5-star review percentage: 74%
What the reviews say:
"Comfiest shoes I have ever owned and I get so many compliments and questions about them. Great sneaker! Good for running around." —Amazon Customer
"These are the cutest and comfiest shoes! I am usually a size 8, and I have a few other pair of Adidas CF running shoes in size 8 that are a little too big. So when I bought these I got a 7 1/2, and they fit perfect! The color is super cute, and they are so light—perfect for running. Love them—I will probably buy every color."
—Amazon Customer
7
Vancle Replacement Bands
The details: Own a Fitbit Alta or Alta HR? These replacement bands (sold in tons of fun colors) let you personalize your gadget and protect it when you're exercising.
5-star review percentage: 88%
What the reviews say:
"I usually have trouble finding bands that fit my smaller sized wrist, but this one adjusts perfectly and stays on through everything! It is a true shade of coral and attaches securely to the Fitbit. I have worn it during workouts, sleeping, and working and it has held together. I'll be getting the rest of the colors." —Rachael
"These bands are great. Love the little tab on the keeper. It stays where you put it.... and you don't have to worry about watch falling off." —jc65776
8
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
The details: A great set of resistance bands are your ultimate accessory for at-home workouts. You can use them to strengthen your glutes, legs, arms, and core, but it's essential that they're well-made. This pair fits the bill.
5-star review percentage: 73%
What the reviews say:
"I am very satisfied with my purchase. I never knew that elastic bands could cause me to feel so much burn! I was very surprised by how durable and elastic these bands are. Even after prolonged rigorous workout sessions, I have noticed absolutely no wear or tear whatsoever! Extremely good quality for the price."
—Matthew C.
"I have many of my friends into them now. People ask me about them everywhere I go because I WEAR THEM (almost) EVERYWHERE. I don't just use them during exercise. As long as I'm walking, running errands, working, moving around, I'm getting the benefits of the resistance bands. Sometimes I wear more than one level. I really feel them working my thighs and glute muscles. These are no joke." —Phia
9
Gaiam Yoga Mat
The details: Yogis can be very particular about their mats. A good one delivers plenty of grip and cushioning without being too sticky or padded, and a fun print is always a plus. This bestseller from Gaiam boasts a whopping 1,700 reviews at a surprisingly affordable price point.
5-star review percentage: 62%
What the reviews say:
"It does not slip and has a nice grip to it. I have absolutely no complaints and am quite happy with it. Plus it's a bit thicker than regular mats which helps my aging body a lot on wood floors. It lies completely flat on the floor and the color is pretty and much like what my monitor depicted. Go ahead and buy it!" —Valiant
"Very pleased with the good quality feel and thickness. No smell at all and a slight tacky feel so it shouldn't slip around on a hard floor like my old one did... and it's absolutely gorgeous!" —J. Rodriguez
10
Greententljs Olympic Barbell Clamps
The details: If you're into lifting weights (or CrossFit), consider these barbell clamps. They're easy to snap on with a safe spring latch, and they will keep your weights securely in place while you lift. The range of colors lets you personalize them, too.
5-star review percentage: 88%
What the reviews say:
"I often have trouble with the wire clamps at my gym. I have smaller hands and sometimes the gym clamps are bended or loose making it difficult to secure the plates. They have a few of these in black at the gym which are a hot commodity so I figured I should buy my own in a pretty color. I got pink because that way no one will think I am stealing them and I love the color. I love these! They are easy to use and fit well on all the appropriate free weights I use at the gym. Recommend for yourself or a gift!" —Roxie
"Works perfectly as described. The hulk green color is nice and loud as it lets people at the gym know you are serious about your lifts. Easy locking and unlocking. Gym plates do not shift and move." —Monster PG
11
AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells
The details: You'll get three pairs of dumbbells (the neoprene coating makes them easy to grip) in a handy stand so they don't get lost rolling around your closet between uses.
5-star review percentage: 74%
What the reviews say:
"These weights are perfect for my home workout each day. The neoprene covering has a bit of a light texture and is even throughout the surface of each weight (no bumps). The weight of each dumbbell is listed on both ends in reflective silver ink." —Tropical Panda
"The dumbbell colors are exactly as pictured. The weights are comfortable to hold and the neoprene coating seems to be good quality. I think these weights will last a long time (I mean, unless you're throwing them around your house). I'm really happy with this purchase and would definitely recommend this set if you're looking for a simple starter set!" —Kara
12
Under Armour Women's Pure Stretch Hipster
The details: Need new workout undies? This pair from Under Armour checks all the boxes, thanks to supersoft fabric, laser cut edges (so they'll look invisible under leggings), and four-way stretch that lets you move with ease.
5-star review percentage: 65%
What the reviews say:
"Absolutely the best. I thought athletic underwear was for quitters—not true at all. Anyone who exercises needs these." —Rachel G.
"I have a new pair of running tights that, for some reason, the manufacturer decided didn't need a gusset in the crotch. Hence, things are a little scratchy in that area. The tights are awesome otherwise, so I went on the hunt for a pair of undies to wear with them. These fit perfectly, didn't ride up over or under, and were so light I didn't notice I was wearing them." —Stacy
13
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 - Full Portable Gym Home Workout Package
The details: Yes, there is such a thing as a gym in a box. This set includes everything you need for a starter home gym: a workout bar, handles, limb straps, door anchor, and bands. They work together to mimic dumbbells and other gear and can be used to lift weights, do lat pull-downs, boxing, lower body exercises, and much more. Best of all? The whole kit packs up for easy transport or storage when you're done.
5-star review percentage: 81%
What the reviews say:
"Purchased this over a week ago and love it! I have already completed many workouts using this product. I love the versatility of it. I can work all my muscle groups and adjust resistance to work for my strength."
—Kcam
"I love this product and think you will like it too. It makes working out and doing resistance training from anywhere really easy." —Amazon Customer
14
Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant
The details: These might just be the perfect yoga pants (and we've raved about them before). You can customize them to the exact length and fit you want, and the price point is unbeatable.
5-star review percentage: 59%
What the reviews say:
"I’m a bit over 6’1” so it’s tough to find athletic leggings that aren’t capris on me. I love the custom options! They’re a super smooth medium compression fabric that seemed to breathe well when I sweat in them."
—Jules99
"Obsessed with these yoga pants. The material is thick but also so soft. These pants will definitely hold you in and they don't bunch up or fold over which is a new experience for me when it comes to yoga pants. Don't wait, BUY THESE NOW." —Ashlen
15
iheartsynergee Core Sliders
The details: Take your home workout up a notch with sliders. This pair is budget-friendly, boasts an incredible 2,000-plus reviews, and work well on carpet, hardwood, and tile surfaces.
5-star review percentage: 78%
What the reviews say:
"I would hands down buy these again! They work great on both carpet (even my longer-ish carpet) and my hard wood floors. They're exactly as described, the perfect size." —Kara
"As someone that needs a low-impact workout that actually WORKS, my new pink Synergee Gliding Discs are the answer! I don't have a gym membership, but for the price of these amazing discs, I felt I had nothing to lose!" —LittleEarthquake