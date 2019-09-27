From the Versa 2 to the Ionic, we break down which Fitbit is right for you.
It’s been over a decade since Fitbit released its first fitness tracker and kickstarted a revolution of eager users ready to reach their daily goal of 10,000 steps. In the early days, there was only one bare-bones option available meaning your hardest decision was selecting the right accessories for your tracker. But now,the brand has become an industry leader in fitness tech and offers seven different models to ensure there’s a tracker to suit every fitness level, age, and price point.
With a wide range of different functions and features available in each model, finding the best fitbit can be a difficult task. While every version gives you basic activity tracking, there for your needs are unique specs and design decisions that make each option slightly different than the rest, like a heart rate sensor, on-screen workout guides, and built-in GPS. So to help narrow down your selection—and give you all the information you need to make the best decision—we’ve highlighted the pros and cons of each model, along with some stand-out features.
Read on to learn more about the 8 best Fitbits on the market right now, plus why a specific one could be your perfect fit(bit).
- Best Value: Fitbit Charge 3
- Best Budget-Friendly Smartwatch: Fitbit Inspire
- Best Smart Tech: Fitbit Versa 2
- Best for the Gym Newbie: Fitbit Inspire HR
- Best Design: Fitbit VersaLite
- Best for Runners: Fitbit Ionic Watch
- Best for Kids: Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker
- Best Basic Tracker: Fitbit Flex 2
1
Best Value: Fitbit Charge 3
The lightweight, tech-packed Charge 3 is the perfect midpoint between a smartwatch and standard fitness tracker. Similar to Fitbit’s other trackers, a quick peek at your wrist will reveal your real-time heart rate, how many calories you’ve burned, and your daily step count. But this waterproof model has a few key standout features—including goal setting options, period tracking, and smart notifications for calls, texts, and calendar alerts—that the cheaper models miss.
The touchscreen display is super sleek and thin (slightly larger than Inspire's, but way smaller than the Versa’s). It automatically adjusts to the lighting conditions throughout the day, so you can easily see your latests stats and notifications no matter where you are. You can even follow along on the screen for guided breathing meditations.
If you’re a fitness fanatic who spends plenty of time in the gym, the Charge 3 is your top pick. There’s built-in automatic exercise tracking, over 15 exercise modes to choose from, and real-time pace and distance tracking (through connection your phone’s GPS). Plus, the battery life lasts seven days—so you don’t have to worry about taking it off your wrist more than once a week to charge. .
2
Best Budget-Friendly Smartwatch: Fitbit Inspire
The most affordable tracker in the Fitbit lineup, the Inspire has all of the basics you expect from your Fitbit: step tracking, sleep tracking, and regular reminders to move. The swimproof design can also track your laps in the pool and has automatic exercise recognition to keep track of your daily cardio. You also get notifications from your smartphone, including social media updates and text messages, on the slim display screen.
Things you won’t find on this budget model: a heart rate sensor or distance tracking through your phone’s GPS to follow along with your real-time pace when walking, jogging, or biking. But if you’re seeking out an affordable, basic tracker that’s super easy to use, the Inspire (and it’s five-day battery life) are the build for you.
3
Best Smart Tech: Fitbit Versa2
The newest tracker in Fitbit’s lineup, the Versa2 looks the most like an Apple watch—and acts pretty darn close to it, too. Your favorite apps—including Spotify, Starbucks, and Pandora—are preloaded onto the tracker, along with period, sleep, and exercise tracking. Amazon Alexa is also built into the latest Fitbit release, so you can control your smart home devices, get local restaurant recommendations, ad check the weather (among other features) while you’re on the go.
The new wide-screen OLED display is also a welcome upgrade from the Versa’s original LCD display. Along with looking extra sleek, it’s easier to see in bright sunlight and is great for following along with the on-screen workouts. Plus, the new Fitbit Premium subscription gives you access to even more workouts—and even a personal health coach—for a small additional fee.
Not only is the Versa2 waterproof, but it can also track your swim workouts, along with 15 other exercise modes that it’ll automatically recognize and record. This means you can jump right into your workout with pressing any buttons. Plus, the 24/7 heart tracker is constantly observing your body so it can better optimize your workouts. Despite having all the Fitbit bells and whistles, you can still expect over five days of battery life (or a little less if you opt for the always-on display mode).
4
Best for Gym Newbie: Fitbit Inspire HR
If you’re new to the gym and still learning how to maximize your workouts, the Inspire HR (which stands for heart rate), is your best bet. The addition of a heart rate sensor to Inspire's streamlined model allows you to track your resting heart rate and learn how your body reacts to different exercises. You can also set goals for your workouts and track in real-time your calories burned, distance moved, and time, or optimize your workout through targeting different heart-rate zones.
The heart rate tracker also gives an in-depth look at your body’s sleep stages by tracking your light, deep, and REM sleep stages directly in the Fitbit app. When the data is transferred to the Fitbit’s app, your sleep quality is assessed and you’ll receive helpful pointers on how to improve the quality of your shuteye.
Plus, you can connect your watch to your phone’s GPS to track the pace and distance of your workouts right as you’re doing them—a feature that’s missed on the basic HR model. While you won’t have guided exercises at your wrist à la the pricier Charge 3 or Versa2, you can still opt to join Fitbit Premium to receive personalized health coaching.
5
Best Design: Fitbit VersaLite
If you prefer the look of a smartwatch but don’t need the fanciest Fitbit features, you can save an extra $50 with this pared-down model of the Versa. It omits a few pricier functions—like an altimeter to measure elevation and a gyroscope to track your laps in the pool—but keeps other Versa bonuses, like smart app integration and GPS tracking.
Unfortunately, you can’t look to your watch for quick workout guidance or store any music on this device like the Versa 2—but you can expect sleep tracking, period tracking, and activity tracking. Plus, a 24/7 heart rate tracker monitors your resting heart rate and cardio fitness score, so you can set goals to start optimizing your workouts and improving your overall cardiovascular health.
With similar functions to the Fitbit Charge 3 model—including a swim-proof design and the option of setting up smartphone notifications—the Versa Lite’s main difference is the design. The durable screen is made with Gorilla Glass and can brighten up to 1,000 nits. You can choose between an aluminum screen in either silver, marine blue, or mulberry pink, with easy-to-change wristbands for an added touch of personal style.
6
Best for Runners: Fitbit Ionic Watch
If your workout vice is running or biking outdoors, your best choice for a Fitbit is the Ionic. The built-in GPS functions means you can finally choose to leave your phone at home during your workout without losing critical data about your mileage. The watch also has Bluetooth capabilities and connects directly to your headphones, so you can listen to your favorite tunes (from Pandora, Deezer Playlists, or your personal music library) without lugging around a separate device.
Even if you prefer working out indoors, this watch has you covered. You can follow along with personalized workouts that play on-screen and slowly guide your through every exercise. The built-in smart tracker also automatically recognizes and records your workout—whether you’re knocking out a quick session on the elliptical or playing a game of basketball.
While you can still expect the savvy bonuses of a smartwatch with this model—like wallet-free payments on Fitbit Pay, access to your favorite apps, and smartphone notifications—you won’t have to worry about a quick-draining battery. There’s enough juice to take you through five full days without a charge.
7
Best for Kids: Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker
The only Fitbit tracker created with kids in mind, the Ace 2 uses fun incentives like badges and avatars to keep kids active throughout the day. Unlike the adult-focused designs that focus on step count, the Ace emphasizes reaching 60 minutes of physical activity (the CDC-recommended goal for kids between the ages of 6 and 17). Parents can track their kids’ progress using the Fitbit app, and even send gentle reminders to keep them moving.
Kids will love that the watch is customizable with different clock faces and interchangeable silicone bands that come in fun patterns and bold colors. On the other hand, parents will love that the tracker is not only durable and swimproof, but can also be used as a silent alarm to wake their child up in the morning and track their sleep habits.
8
Best Basic Tracker: Fitbit Flex 2
Fitbit retired the Flex 2 earlier this year, but the product is still available online through various retailers (and a few accessories are still up for grabs on the Fitbit website). The closest model to Fitbit’s original tracker, the lightweight Flex 2 ditches the screen for five lights that turn different colors to tell you how close you are to reaching your step goal, or to alert you with text and call notifications from your phone.
The other main feature on this streamlined design is the vibrating motor, which vibrates in coordination with the light notifications to ensure you don’t miss the latest update. It also works aso a great silent alarm and gives you gentle reminders throughout the day to move.
You won’t have a clear indication of your current step count (or even a clock) with this minimalist design, but it’s a super discreet option for anyone who wants to increase their physical activity without a bulky device. Plus, the small tracker can even be worn as a chic necklace or other accessory if a watch isn’t your style.