It’s been over a decade since Fitbit released its first fitness tracker and kickstarted a revolution of eager users ready to reach their daily goal of 10,000 steps. In the early days, there was only one bare-bones option available meaning your hardest decision was selecting the right accessories for your tracker. But now,the brand has become an industry leader in fitness tech and offers seven different models to ensure there’s a tracker to suit every fitness level, age, and price point.

With a wide range of different functions and features available in each model, finding the best fitbit can be a difficult task. While every version gives you basic activity tracking, there for your needs are unique specs and design decisions that make each option slightly different than the rest, like a heart rate sensor, on-screen workout guides, and built-in GPS. So to help narrow down your selection—and give you all the information you need to make the best decision—we’ve highlighted the pros and cons of each model, along with some stand-out features.

Read on to learn more about the 8 best Fitbits on the market right now, plus why a specific one could be your perfect fit(bit).