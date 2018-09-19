The Best Fall 2018 Fitness Essentials $55 or Less, According to Health Editors

Stock up for fall (without spending a bundle) with these must-haves recommended by Health staffers.
When fall arrives, we often find our workout routines shifting with the colder temperatures. Whether that means you’ll be making the most of crisp autumn air and enjoying outdoor runs or moving your workouts inside to yoga or barre class, it’s the perfect time to reevaluate your fitness wardrobe—and treat yourself to a few new items, too.
We asked Health editors to share their favorite fall fitness must-haves that aren't a major splurge. Here are their top picks, from celebrity-approved leggings to the coziest-ever socks, all $50 or less.
1
Zella Live In High Waist Crop Leggings
"I've always heard that it's hard to find gray leggings that don't show sweat, but that's not the case with these at all. They look dry even when they definitely aren't. Additionally, they are extra high-waisted (going above my belly button), which means they hold you in and look cute with crop tops. Plus, you don't have to worry about your stomach showing when you're moving around."
—Rebecca Shinners, social media editor
2
lululemon State Of Flow Bra
"I’m a sucker for cute sports bras, but comfort is my number one priority. Lululemon describes this one as 'barely-there bra' (a dream!). I also love it because of the T-back and mesh fabric in front. I just can’t decide between the black and frosted pine colors."
—Catherine DiBenedetto, features director
3
Core 10 Women's Motion Tech Fleece Fitted Bomber Full-Zip Jacket
"I have raved about Amazon's new Core 10 line before; their leggings are some of the best I've ever worn (and I've tried a lot), and the price point is unbeatable. Currently in my shopping cart? This merlot-hued bomber from their fall line, which I think will look equally on-trend thrown over workout clothes post-yoga class or worn to work over jeans and a tee."
—Kathleen Felton, senior editor
4
Bala Bangles
"I want these Bala Bangles because I do a lot of yoga and want to focus on toning and strengthening this season, but also don't want to look like some throwback 80s aerobics instructor in class. These are more sleek-looking than classic ankle or wrist weights."
—Janet Lawrence
5
Fabletics High-Waisted Solid PowerHold 7/8 Leggings
"I'm obsessed with my new Solid PowerHold leggings from Fabletics. They're perfect for fall because the material is a little thicker than some of my other pairs. I love where the 7/8 cut hits just above the ankle; it makes me feel a little better about wearing these outside the gym, too! The structured, high-rise waist holds everything in–including whatever I stash in the interior waistband pocket. And at the discounted VIP price, they're affordable to buy in more than just basic black."
—Sarah Klein, senior editor
6
Lululemon Uplifting Scrunchie
"I know they're just scrunchies, but not only do they hold my hair in place whether I'm running at Barry's Bootcamp or bouncing around in Amanda Kloots' Rope class, they're also a way to spice up what is usually just an all-black athleisure look for me. I've also found that instead of wanting to buy a whole new outfit, I can switch in a new color or print of these and feel like I've upped my style game."
—Lisa DeSantis, beauty editor
7
Beyond Yoga Crossroads Reversible Cropped Tank
"I love this sexy yet sporty cropped tank over a pair of high-waist leggings for my yoga, barre, and even more intense workouts. It's super soft, doesn't chafe, and because it's reversible, you can wear the twisted hemline in the front or back!"
—Susan Brickell, assistant editor