9 Leggings Your Exercise-Addicted Friends Will Love

Courtesy of Manufacturers

Spoil your sweat buddies by upgrading their fitness wardrobe with these must-have workout tights.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
December 14, 2017

We're not sure who said leggings aren't pants, but whoever they are, we don't trust them. We live for tights—whether sweating it out in the gym, lounging on the couch, or hitting up brunch with our besties— and we're pretty sure your fit friends do, too. Plus, these pairs will totally pop on any Instagram feed. Scroll through now to find one (or two or three) to gift to that exercise addict in your life. You're welcome.

1
Asics Seamless Legging

Six:02

The white piping on this soft, seamless pair does all sorts of magic with your frame—lengthens your legs, gives a boost to your booty, and creates curves along your hips. Translation: They are pretty much perfect.

2
Ivy Park Fishnet Jacquard Leggings

Six:02

The texture on the back of these Queen Bey-approved bottoms gives simple black leggings a style boost. Plus, they're super breathable, thanks to mesh panels along the back of the knees, so you won't overheat.

3
JoyLab High Waist Color Block Leggings

JoyLab

Ever made a Target run and emerged with everything but the kitchen sink? Here's something else to tempt your wallet: these color-blocked tights. They've got a high waist to tame not-so-tight tummies, a zippered back pocket for keys and cash, and they're cute enough to wear outside of the gym.

available at target.com $30
SHOP NOW
4
Reebok Linear High Rise Legging

Reebok

It only seems right to rock a pair of bright red tights during this festive season. These slim-fitting ones wick sweat super fast and have antimicrobial properties to keep you dry and odor-free all day long.

5
Outdoor Voices Dipped Warmup Leggings

Outdoor Voices

These compression leggings. feel. like. butter. And we're totally obsessed. Sport them during light activities, such as easy-paced hikes, yoga, or strolling around town. Handy feature: a hidden waist pocket.

6
Athleta High Rise Expanse Stripe Chaturanga Tight

Athleta.com

When you gift these easy-to-move-in bottoms, you'll not only put a smile on your workout buddy's face, but you'll be showing the Earth some love too, since they are made from recycled polyester. Talk about a win-win.

7
Nike x Felipe Pantone Training Tight

Nike.com

These training tights are almost too pretty to sweat in, thanks to Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone, who collaborated with the fitness brand to create this abstract print. Rest assured, though, they can still tackle tough workouts with ease.

8
Columbia Hood Mountain Lodge Jacquard Knit Legging Pant

Columbia

These bottoms are perfect for a cozy Netflix and chill night. That said, if you've been grubbing pretty hard this holiday, they'll also carry you from the couch to a brisk walk with no problem.

9
Adidas by Stella McCartney Climaheat Tight

Adidas

For your pals who aren't afraid to log miles in the winter, these insulated bottoms are a keep-you-toasty must. Awesome functional detail: The front and side piping is reflective, so they'll be visible in low light.

