5 Dumbbells Fitness Influencers Use for Great Arms

If your New Year's goals include prioritizing fitness, having some go-to workout gear on hand is a surefire way to make sure you never miss a workout—and one of the most important fitness tools you’ll need is a reliable pair of dumbbells.

It’s common knowledge that dumbbells are the first type of equipment you should reach for if you want to tone up your arms, but believe it or not, they’re also effective for a number of different workouts and can be used to target other muscle groups. Along with being super versatile, they also tend to be more lightweight and portable than other commonly-used gym equipment.

We set out to find the best options you can use at home by tapping some of the biggest names in fitness—including Kayla Itsines, Lacey Stone, the Tone It Up girls, and more—to hear their favorites. Below, you’ll find personal recommendations from seven top fitness influencers on the best dumbbells you can buy for toned arms. So the next time life gets in the way and you can’t get to the gym, you’ll still be able to squeeze in a quick sweat sesh no matter where you are.

