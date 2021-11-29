The 15 Best Cyber Monday Treadmill Deals for Walkers, Joggers, and Everyone in Between
If you're anything like me, training for the annual turkey trot race is serious business. However, if you didn't place as well as you were hoping to this year—or if you simply want to incorporate more cardio into your workout routine—I've got great news. This Cyber Monday, tons of top-rated treadmills from brands like Sole, Bowflex, and NordicTrack are on sale for up to $800 off. Whether you're a dedicated runner or you simply want to increase your daily step goal, now's an incredible time to set a new fitness goal thanks to these Cyber Monday treadmill deals.
Even if your home doesn't have enough space for a dedicated workout room, you can still save on space-saving models, like this Bowflex folding treadmill that's easy to tuck away when not in use. In addition to its wifi-connected console and a free one-year subscription to hundreds of online fitness classes, the treadmill also has a soft-drop feature that allows the machine to unfold slowly, protecting your floors from damage.
Since studies have shown that standing desks aren't quite as healthy as you'd think, consider investing in an under-desk treadmill that lets you get your steps in as you work. The GoPlus under-desk treadmill is 20% off right now, and it features speed levels up to 4 miles per hour and a LED display to track your time, speed, and walking distance.
Those who want to log a few miles every day should consider running treadmills with longer belts, such as the Sole S77 treadmill—currently $900 off. With speeds up to 12 miles per hour, six pre-programmed workouts, and bluetooth-connection to track your progress, this treadmill allows you to simulate an outdoor run so you can get your daily jog in no matter how cold it is outside.
If a little healthy competition is just what you need to get inspired, purchase this NordicTrack treadmill that comes with a free 30-day trial of iFit. The virtual fitness class subscription gives you on-demand access to hundreds of workout classes. Your treadmill's speed and incline will automatically adjust as you take the class, and the program even allows you to compete virtually against other runners.
No matter what your fitness goals are, there's never been a better time to lace up your shoes and go for a run. Keep reading to find all the best Cyber Monday treadmill deals of 2021.
Best Running Treadmill Deals
Investing in a high-quality running treadmill can mean the difference between conquering your daily run and missing training days due to weather. With cushioned support that's intended to relieve stress on your body as you run, these running treadmills have a longer belt and a wide range of pace levels, incline, and pre-programmed workouts to help you set a new PR.
- BowFlex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (was $2,699); bowflex.com
- Sole S77 Treadmill, $1,900 (was $2,800); dickssportinggoods.com
- ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill, $1,200 (was $1,700); bestbuy.com
- ProForm Carbon T10 Treadmill, $800 (was $1,200); bestbuy.com
- Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,100 (was $1,300); bestbuy.com
Best Folding Treadmill Deals
Squeeze in a sweaty cardio workout, even in the smallest of apartments. These folding treadmills are designed to be sturdy enough for smooth workouts, yet lightweight enough to be collapsed and stored away when not in use. Shop some of the best folding treadmills on sale below.
- BowFlex Treadmill 10, $1,699 (was $1,999); bowflex.com
- NordicTrack C700 Folding Treadmill With Interactive Touchscreen, $677 (was $799), walmart.com
- NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill With 30-Day iFit Membership, $1,599 (was $1,999); amazon.com
- Schwinn 810 Treadmill, $800 (was $1,300); bestbuy.com
- XTerra TR150 Folding Treadmill, $375 (was $500); amazon.com
Best Budget Treadmill Deals
Whether you're an avid walker or running is more your pace, you don't have to completely break the bank in order to outfit your home gym with a quality treadmill. These affordable treadmills offer a sturdy ride that fits your pace and your budget—shop the best ones now for $700 or less.
- ProForm 505 CST Treadmill, $600 (was $1,000); bestbuy.com
- SuperFit Two-in-One Folding Treadmill, $320 (was $600); walmart.com
- Sunny Health and Fitness Folding Treadmill, $359 (was $399); amazon.com
- GoPlus Under-Desk Treadmill, $370 (was $460); amazon.com
- Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill, $700 (was $1,000); dickssportinggoods.com