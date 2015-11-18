What Shoes to Wear to CrossFit (Because Regular Sneakers Won't Cut It)

From running and rope climbing to weight lifting and other high-intensity moves, CrossFit workouts are seriously toughâwhich means that any old gym shoes just wonât cut it. With a regimen that includes such a variety of movements, you need shoes that offer stability for lifting, as well as comfort and support for all the sprinting, jumping and climbing.Â Unlike your everyday kicks, CrossFit shoes are specifically designed to provide all three of these at the same time.Â Finding the right pair, however, can beÂ difficult. Our handy guide can help.

Sole mates

The Reebok Nano 5.0Â ($129, zappos.com) has a cushy footbed and firm fit, which make doing squats super comfortable. Bonus: You can even customize your own pair.

RELATED: 7 Things to Know Before Trying Crossfit

Durable delights

Photo: courtesy of Nike.com

Say buh-bye to scuffing up your kicks during rope climbs with the help of the Nike Metcon 1âs ($120, nike.com) extra tough rubber sides.

Easy breezy

Photo: courtesy of Newbalance.com

No socks, no problem. The New Balance Minimus 20v4 Trainer ($90, newbalance.com) are odor-resistant and super breathable; your feetâand noseâwill thank youÂ after a sweat-drenching WOD.

RELATED: What NOT to Wear to a CrossFit Class

H2O pro

Photo: courtesy of Asics.com

Tacking Murphâ¦in the rain? The run portion will be a breeze (kind of) in the Asics GEL Fortiusâ¢ 2 TR ($86, zappos.com) thanks to the durable, water-resistant outsole.

FlyÂ through the air

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.com

Higher box jumps call for lighter kicks. The Inov-8 F-lite 235 ($129.99, amazon.com) sneakers help you reach your max height and won't weighÂ you down.

Power stance

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.com

Deadlift day? The wide, stable base and extra anchored support strap over the laces on the Adidas Performance Women's Powerlift.2 W Weightlifting Trainers ($139.99, amazon.com) will keep you grounded so you can lift heavy.

RELATED: How to Become an Exercise Addict