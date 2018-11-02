The 6 Best Cross-Training Shoes for Women

A podiatrist weighs in on why you need a cross-training sneaker for everything from CrossFit to Zumba.

By Sarah Klein
November 02, 2018

I consider myself a runner, but it might be more accurate to say I’m an exerciser. I run–but I also play soccer, love a good spin class, and do Tabata workouts in my teeny-tiny living room. Not to mention, I love making a fool of myself at sexy, sweaty 305 Fitness cardio dance classes, and I’ll try just about any other New York City fitness trend at least once.

To get the most out of (and stay safe and injury-free during) all those different types of workouts, it helps to have a shoe as versatile as my routine is. Just like you might not wear your high-impact sports bra for a less intense workout, you don’t need to (or maybe even shouldn’t) wear your running sneakers for strength training.

So what should you wear? A cross-training sneaker. “A good cross-training sneaker is designed for multi-directional activities that involve lateral side-to-side movements on hard surfaces,” explains New York City podiatrist Miguel Cunha, DPM, founder of Gotham Footcare. Whether your particular form of cross-training is CrossFit, weight-training, kickboxing, basketball, or Zumba, he says, “your weight is more concentrated on your heels and they need to be able to absorb two to three times your total body weight. These shoes need to have a comfortable upper and flexible midsole for multi-directional movement.”

It helps, he adds, if the sole of a cross-training sneaker is “flatter, heavier, and wider, often expanding beyond the width of the upper portion of the shoe,” for durability and added control through the vast range of movements you might be doing in a HIIT class at the gym or at your favorite outdoor bootcamp. You’ll also want some grip on those soles. “The tread on cross-training shoes should be designed to increase traction necessary for sharp, sudden, lateral movements,” Dr. Cunha says. (The tread on your runner sneakers is often smoother because you’re usually only moving forward, he adds.)

In the market for a cross-trainer? Check out a few of the picks below. And remember, Dr. Cunha says, to try on new shoes at the end of the day. “A lot of times people buy their sneakers at the beginning of the day when their feet are at the smallest state compared to the end of the day when gravity has pulled all the fluid down and feet are most swollen. If the sneaker fits well at the end of the day, it is most likely to feel comfortable throughout the day.” The more you know!

1
New Balance Minimus 20v7 Trainer

newbalance.com

This one-piece, flat sole was constructed with strength training in mind; it'll keep you from slipping and support your natural lifting stance. And that trendy knit upper isn't just flashy–it's made with a nylon-infused yarn for additional lateral support.

available at newbalance.com $100
2
Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave

reebok.com

Reebok's commitment to the CrossFit community makes it a go-to for cross-training sneaks, and the Nano 8 has been tested and re-tested for that must-have mix of stability and flexibility. Plus, you can make these your own: Pick from 10 colors or customize your unique pair.

available at reebok.com $130
3
Salomon Predict RA

salomon.com

While built as a running shoe, this teal pair made my feet happiest during a HIIT circuit, thanks to its sturdy base and snug fit. The cushioned grooves you'll find along the sole were created to propel the foot forward while road-running–which might come in handy on the basketball court, too.

available at salomon.com $160
4
Vionic Storm

vionicshoes.com

This podiatrist-created brand is often hailed here at Health for its comfy shoes of all types, and its active sneakers are no different. The Storm combines structure and stability with bounce and flexibility. These will easily cover you from cardio classes to TRX training.

available at vionicshoes.com $130
5
Nike Free x Metcon

nike.com

These cross-training sneakers are a mix between two other popular Nike kicks: the Free and the Metcon. You get the best of both worlds: lightweight and flexible enough for short runs, stable enough for weight-lifting. The groves along the bottom help facilitate your lateral movements, while the rubber wraps on the sides of the sneaker were designed to protect against rope burn for rope-climbing CrossFitters. Bonus points for the nine different colors!

available at nike.com $120
6
adidas CrazyTrain Elite

roadrunnersports.com

The wide base of these cross-training shoes have their own tread for even more traction than some of the other pairs on the list. The cushioning sole is made with adidas's Boost technology for that coveted responsive feel, and the woven upper hugs your foot like your favorite socks.

available at roadrunnersports.com $140
