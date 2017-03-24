Do These 5 Moves to Boost Your Booty for Wedding Season

If you want to turn heads at a summertime social event, the right moves can help, big time. In this video, Nike trainer and Chisel Club founder Lauren Williams shows us the top five exercises for sculpting your backside into a camera-ready booty.

1. Step ups with knee drive: From standing, step onto a bench on your right foot, bringing your left knee into your chest. Step down and repeat on opposite side.

2. Single-leg squat to bench: Sit down on a step with your right leg extended in front of your body. From sitting, lift up to stand on your left leg, then lower back down keeping your right leg extended the whole time. Repeat on opposite side, with your left leg extended out in front of you. Stand up onto your right leg, lower back down.

3. Circle side lunges with dumbbell: Stand tall with legs in a wide straddle stance. Hold dumbbells in front of your chest, with elbows at at 90-degree angle. Hold the weights here as you sink into a side lunge on the right leg, staying low as you move through a squat and shift into a side lunge on the left side. Stand up, return to center, and repeat the circle in the other direction.

4. Split stance single-leg deadlift: From standing, place your right leg a few inches behind your left leg and raise your heel so your weight is on the ball of your right foot. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, lower the upper body toward the floor with the arms extending down, so the dumbbells almost touch the ground. Raise the upper body back up to stand and repeat movement with the left leg back and the right leg forward.

5. All-four rainbow leg raises: From all fours, raise your left leg off the ground and extend it out behind you. Tap the left toes to the ground on the right side of your body, then tap the toes on the ground on the left side of your body, as if you’re drawing a semicircle with your leg. Repeat movement on the right leg.