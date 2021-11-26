Shop the 17 Best Black Friday Deals on Treadmills from NordicTrack, BowFlex, ProForm, and More
If you're anything like me, the colder weather probably holds you back from going on a run or hitting the gym like you normally would during warmer months. After all, a frigid morning jog can in no way compete with your cozy comforter and an extra 30 minutes of sleep. Instead of letting Mother Nature dictate your fitness routine this winter, add a treadmill to your home gym setup and get ahead on all your exercise goals.
Thankfully, Black Friday is the perfect time to make a big purchase on at-home gym equipment, such as treadmills. Since so many popular brands like NordicTrack, ProForm, and Bowflex offer huge savings on even their most high-end equipment, you can save money while also prioritizing your health and wellness. However, it's no surprise that not every product on the market is worth the price tag—which is where the shopping experts at Health come in.
Shopping for a treadmill can be a daunting task. After all, costs can vary widely from one model to the next, and it's hard to know what features you'll need compared to the ones you'll never use. Other factors such as safety, noise-level, and how much space the treadmill takes up can also impact which treadmill you end up buying.
What's more, you may want to consider a running treadmill that offers a longer belt to match your stride and a cushioned running bed that absorbs the shock on your legs and feet to prevent injury. Or, purchase an incline treadmill that'll seamlessly raise and lower the belt to build your endurance. If you're worried about having a bulky piece of equipment taking up space in your home, you can find folding treadmills that can easily be tucked away when not in use, or convenient under-desk treadmills for easy multi-tasking. Some of the best quality machines even offer fitness programs, heart rate monitors, and app integration to log all your workouts.
Since it's essential to find an affordable treadmill without sacrificing quality, safety, or durability, we browsed the internet for the best treadmill deals on top brands and models. No matter what fitness goals you have heading into the holiday season and beyond, keep reading to find the all best Black Friday treadmill deals you can shop right now.
Best Treadmills for Running
When shopping for the best running treadmills to complete your home gym, it's important to find an option that minimizes impact on your body and has a long enough belt to match your stride. These running treadmills offer shock absorption to help prevent injury to your knees and hips as you run on them, offer as much as 15% percent incline for hill workouts, and even have on-demand fitness classes to boost your motivation. Shop the best running treadmills on sale for Black Friday below.
Best Folding Treadmills
If your home doesn't have the space for a dedicated workout room, finding a high-quality folding treadmill is a great solution. Sturdy enough for both running and walking yet lightweight enough to move out of the way when not in use, these folding treadmills allow you to save space in your home while getting a great cardio workout.
Best Incline Treadmills
After the 12-3-30 treadmill workout went viral on social media this year, people have been loving the added challenge that walking or running at a slight incline can bring. Build your endurance and conquer those hills by shopping for incline treadmills like this one from Bowflex, which offers extended handlebar grips and up to a 20% incline for a truly elevated workout. See all the best incline treadmill deals you can shop right now below.
Best Affordable Treadmills
Getting a sweat on doesn't have to cause a fortune, which is why these affordable treadmill options are a great purchase that won't completely break the bank. Whether you want a walking treadmill for getting your steps in every day or a trustworthy folding treadmill for your indoor workouts, there are plenty of options available for less than $700. Shop the best affordable treadmills on sale for Black Friday below.
