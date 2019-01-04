12 Adorable Biker Shorts You'll Want to Swap Your Leggings For

Stealing style from 90s moms is totally cool for 2019.
Believe it or not, biker shorts are already cropping up everywhere for 2019. Influencers and celebrities (think: Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin) have been spotted in the 90s-inspired spandex, and we are not hating it at all.
But are our mom's bike shorts truly fashionable enough to wear outside of our apartments? The answer is yes. Pair a longer (read: nine-inch) biker short with a cute tee, blazer, and cool sneakers to the office. Pull on animal-printed bike shorts for your spin or boxing class. They're really that versatile and stylish, not to mention comfortable. No camel toe here.
Even Pinterest reported in their list of trends for 2019 that there's a huge interest in bike shorts for both workouts and statement wear (searches are up over 1,300%, to be exact). So, people are cashing in on the trend for a more fashion-forward look in the gym and IRL.
Not sure what qualifies as cool, stylish bike shorts? We've got your covered. Here, the cutest biker shorts for 2019 that you'll actually want to swap your leggings for.
1
Carbon38 Takara Biker Short
Glossy, liquid-looking biker shorts are a stylish upgrade to your basic black spandex. The high rise, wide waistband, and surprisingly technical fabric keep everything in place while you're doing squats at the gym or camped out at your office desk (just pair with a blazer for a professional look).
2
Forever21 Active Worldwide Graphic Biker Shorts
Launched at the end of December, Forever21's new activewear capsule line boasts total coverage (no VPL here), breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, and bold street style. These cotton-spandex blend biker shorts have a comfy length and cool side panel stripe. Top with a tee and bomber to head to your spin class.
3
Lululemon Colour Me Ombre Short
Perfect for more moderate exercise or a light yoga class, these colorblocked shorts keep you cool and comfortable with breathable mesh panels, quick-drying fabric, and high-rise fit. Bonus: They have a back pocket with gripper to stash your essentials, like keys, credit card, and lip balm.
4
Good American The Boy Short Biker Shorts
Leopard print shorts are bound to make a statement, whether you're biking in the city or running errands on the weekend. The high waist and compression fabric give you a smooth, sleek finish no matter the occasion. Also great? They come in a variety of sizes from XS to 4XL.
5
Athleta Contender 9" Short
Is your workout drawer crammed full of basic black leggings? Slip into these electric yellow bike shorts for a fun pop of color for your next workout. Whether you're punching it out in a boxing class or pushing yourself on a paddle board, the compression fit, breathable fabric, and UPF 50+ will move with you and protect you. And if you just love neutral activewear, the shorts also come in clean white and classic black.
6
Beroy Bike Shorts
Need a legit cycling short that's functional and fashionable? Give these biking shorts a chance with their 3D padding, which is great for cycling beginners and long distance rides. The hem is lined with silicone, so the shorts fit close to the skin and won't creep up in spin class or when you hit the road.
7
Alo Yoga Lush High-Waist Short
Not sure if you can pull off short spandex, but aren't quite sold on knee-length biker shorts? Alo Yoga's pair walks the line between the two styles with a longer mesh panel and sport short over layer. Plus, moisture-wicking antimicrobial technology will keep you dry even in your toughest workouts.
8
Motel Snake Print Bike Short
Snakeskin is going to be *the* trending animal print for 2019, and we are feeling ourselves in these high-waisted bodycon biker shorts. They hit at mid thigh, making them an ultra comfy and sophisticated length for workouts or the office. If you love a matching set, rock the shorts with the sexy, coordinating crop top.
9
Year Of Ours Biker Short
We couldn't be more obsessed with these black velvet, lace-up biker shorts. The 90s are making a comeback, and velvet is totally in, so you'll be nailing two trends in one. Sport them to brunch or your favorite workout class—you'll definitely get all the compliments.
10
Firm Abs 4" High Waist Workout Yoga Shorts
You'll never be bothered by bloat during your workout again with these high rise, wide waistband on these sporty bike shorts. With a compression fit (they're not going anywhere) and two side pockets to stash your stuff (even your phone!), they're great for running, cycling, yoga—you name it.
11
David Lerner Seamless Bike Shorts
Seamless biker shorts ensure a smooth fit, while the soft nude hue makes them a tad bit girlie. Layer an oversized sweatshirt on top for a edgy look that Kim Kardashian West would approve of.
12
Adidas 4" Short Tights
Swap your leggings for these cute compression-fit shorts. Not only do they keep everything in place during your CrossFit sesh, but the mid-rise cut and breathable mesh waistband guarantee total comfort through every burpee, squat, and lunge.