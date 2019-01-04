12 Adorable Biker Shorts You'll Want to Swap Your Leggings For

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Believe it or not, biker shorts are already cropping up everywhere for 2019. Influencers and celebrities (think: Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin) have been spotted in the 90s-inspired spandex, and we are not hating it at all.

But are our mom's bike shorts truly fashionable enough to wear outside of our apartments? The answer is yes. Pair a longer (read: nine-inch) biker short with a cute tee, blazer, and cool sneakers to the office. Pull on animal-printed bike shorts for your spin or boxing class. They're really that versatile and stylish, not to mention comfortable. No camel toe here.

Even Pinterest reported in their list of trends for 2019 that there's a huge interest in bike shorts for both workouts and statement wear (searches are up over 1,300%, to be exact). So, people are cashing in on the trend for a more fashion-forward look in the gym and IRL.

Not sure what qualifies as cool, stylish bike shorts? We've got your covered. Here, the cutest biker shorts for 2019 that you'll actually want to swap your leggings for.

RELATED: 7 Places to Buy Cheap Workout Clothes Without Sacrificing Quality or Style