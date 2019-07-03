The 12 Best Bike Trails of 2019 for Summer Activities

Summer is all about adventure, and a breathtaking bike ride is the absolute best way to explore new terrain. From woodsy paths to mountain treks to urban greenways, there's a bike trail calling your name—one you can do at your own speed that will give you an amazing workout, too. Check out our 12 favorites from coast to coast, perfect for a solo or group journey.

Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail, Finger Lakes Region, NY

Nestled in the Finger Lakes inside an old railroad bed, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail is a broad, flat, scenic corridor roughly five miles long. This leisurely ride allows you to stop and take in the sights and sounds of nature.

Overseas Heritage Trail, Islamorada, FL

Spread out across six of the Florida Keys, the village of Islamorada is a popular travel destination thanks to its tropical views. The Overseas Heritage Trail stretches from Key Largo to Key West and takes you on a stunning, sunny tour.

Trinity Trails, Fort Worth, TX

Trinity Trails extends for over 70 miles along the Trinity River in Fort Worth, Texas. Not only does this network offer two mountain bike paths, it also gives access to attractions like the Panther Island Pavilion, the only waterfront stage in Texas.

Katy Trail State Park, Missouri

Natural meets industrial at Katy Trail State Park, the longest developed rail trail in the country. The majority of the hard, flat path closely follows the Missouri River and runs between four fully restored railroad depots.

The Colorado Trail, Colorado

Passing through six national forests, six wilderness areas, five major river systems, and eight mountain ranges, The Colorado Trail is a must-see for nature lovers. The 485-mile trek stretching from Denver to Durango is used by bikers, hikers, and horseback riders.

Maah Daah Hey Trail, North Dakota

Adventure junkies, this one's for you. The Maah Daah Hey Trail (the Native American term translates into "an area that will be around for a long time") follows rolling prairies, jagged peaks, deep valleys, and broad plateaus.

Manhattan Waterfront Greenway, New York, NY

Skip the tour buses and explore New York City by pedaling along the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway, which runs the entire 32 miles of the island's waterfront. You'll see amazing urban landmarks and get a gorgeous view of the city skyline.

Willamette River Loop, Portland, Oregon

The Willamette River divides the city of Portland, and Willamette River Loop takes you right through the center. This 30-mile ride is mainly flat, but save your energy for some climbing on Terwilliger Boulevard near the end of the ride.

Mississippi River Trail, Mississippi

Along the entire length of the mighty Mississippi sits a 3,000-mile bike trail across the American heartland. The Mississippi River Trail offers cyclists a multi-day tour filled with amazing scenery and bike-friendly accommodations.

Tony Knowles Coastal Trail, Anchorage, Alaska

A popular trail in Alaska's biggest city, the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail treats bikers to gorgeous views and crisp ocean air. The 11-mile trail takes you through forests and the sea; you'll see wildlife as varied as moose and beluga whales.

James River Heritage Trail, Lynchburg, Virginia

The James River Heritage Trail winds through western Virginia's Allegheny Mountains. This 9.5-mile ride offers access to Lynchburg's historic sites as well as beautiful river views.

Wasatch Crest Trail, Park City, Utah

Whether you start at the bottom or the top (a shuttle can take you there), the Wasatch Crest Trail is perfect for bikers looking for a thrill. Located along a canyon, this 20 mile trail showcases mountains, desert terrain, and pretty Park City.

