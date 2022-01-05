Best Stabilizing: Med Spec Aso Ankle Stabilizer

A good ankle brace should provide support and stability during the healing process, and this best-seller with more than 12,700 five-star ratings on Amazon gives you both. Specifically recommended by Dr. Parthasarathy for anyone needing rigid support, the nylon boot uses stabilizing straps that create a figure-eight brace to keep the foot aligned. This rigid structure prevents your foot from contorting in an odd manner, which can lead to further injury. And thanks to adjustable laces, an elastic cuff, and cooling padding in the design, you won't have to worry about it feeling uncomfortable or ill-fitting. Plus, it's available in sizes XXS to XXXL, as well as two colors.