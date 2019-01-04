The Best Fitness Deals You Can Score Right Now—Including from Fitbit and Nike

The right gear can make all the difference when it comes to reaching your fitness goals, and we found the best way to save on everything you’ll need for the year ahead.

Just in time for resolution season, Amazon launched its New Year New You event, which features tons of incredible sales on sports and fitness equipment, nutrition and wellness must-haves, athletic shoes and workout gear, and much more. Whether you need to restock your workout wardrobe, improve your sleep hygiene, or squeeze in a few more sweat sessions, the retail giant has everything you’ll need to make 2019 your healthiest year yet.

Go big this year by building your very own home gym with its fitness equipment sale, or opt for an inexpensive and smaller commitment by simply stepping up your vitamin and gummy game. You can even score some fitness inspiration by browsing two of Amazon’s new celebrity stores curated by Adriana Lima and Zac Efron.

Ready to take on your new year health and fitness goals? Here are some of the best deals you can shop right now:

Best athletic wear deals

• Under Armour Women’s Armour Mid Crossback Sports Bra, $30 (orig. $35); amazon.com

• Adidas Team Issue Duffel Bag, $46 (orig. $50); amazon.com

• Adidas Alliance II Sackpack, $14 (orig. $18); amazon.com

• Nike Brasilia Gymsack, $12 (orig. $16); amazon.com

• Nike Women’s Sportswear Regular Fleece Pants, $35 (orig. $45); amazon.com

• Gaiam Holds Everything Yoga Mat Backpack, $30 (orig. $40); amazon.com

• Zumba Wide Waistband Compression Leggings, $49 (up to 20% off); amazon.com

• Zumba Women’s V Neck Sports Bra with High Impact Support, $37 (up to 20% off); amazon.com

Best beauty and wellness deals

• Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $100 (orig. $200); amazon.com

• Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer and Brow Serum, $30 (orig. $100); amazon.com

• Babe Lash Eyelash Serum 4mL, $83 (orig. $120); amazon.com

• Solimo Collagen 2500mg with Vitamin C Two-Month Supply, $9 (orig. 12); amazon.com

• Revly Hair, Skin, and Nails Complex Capsules Three-Month Supply, $7 (orig. $10); amazon.com

• Revly Collagen Peptides + Vitamin C Tablets 1 Month Supply, $7 (orig. $10); amazon.com

• Revly Evening Primrose Oil Softgels 4 Month Supply, $16 (orig. $24); amazon.com

• Revly Biotin Complex Gummies 1 Month Supply, $10 (orig. $15); amazon.com

Best devices and tech deals

• Fitbit Flex 2, $59 (orig. $100); amazon.com

• Fitbit Alta Smart Fitness Activity Tracker, $120 (orig. $130); amazon.com

• Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate Wristband, $124 (orig. $150); amazon.com

• Fitibit Alta HR, $127 (orig. $150); amazon.com

• Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $100 (orig. $200); amazon.com

• Nokia Activity Tracker Smart Watch, $144 (orig. $180); amazon.com

• Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $25 (orig. $40); amazon.com

• Echo Smart Speaker with Alexa, $100 (buy two, save $30); amazon.com

• Echo Show HD Screen, $300 (buy two, save $100); amazon.com

Best exercise equipment deals

• AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebells, $17 (orig. $21); amazon.com

• Gymbandit Resistance Bands Set of 5, $19 (orig. $24); amazon.com

• AmazonBasics 38-Pound Adjustable Weight Set with Case, $40 (orig. $50); amazon.com

• Bosu Sport Balance Trainer, $71 (orig. $100); amazon.com

• Gaiam Essentials Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrier, $12 (orig. $16); amazon.com

• Yes4All Deluxe Neoprene Dumbbells, $11 (orig. $15); amazon.com

• Everlast Power Core Freestanding Heavy Bag, $105 (orig. $150); amazon.com

• Schwinn 130 Upright Bike, $249 (orig. $499); amazon.com

• Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine, $649 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com

• Nautilus R618 Recumbent Bike, $649 (orig. 1,299); amazon.com

• LifeSpan TR1200-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill, $849 (orig. $1,500); amazon.com

