You can even Marie Kondo your workout equipment.
As a city dweller, I understand the struggle of constantly trying to maximize your space. For some people, that means a Murphy bed, but for the fitness-focused, it’s all about finding compact workout gear that you can fit into your tight living quarters. And that’s where adjustable dumbbells come into play.
Easily one of the greatest modern workout inventions, the best adjustable dumbbells on the market allow you to forego an entire weight rack with just one piece of equipment. That means, instead of having 15 pairs of multi-sized weights cluttering your bedroom corner, you can change the weight on a single set of dumbbells to match the different exercises within your workout routine.
Based on your fitness goals and budget, it’s super easy to find an adjustable dumbbell set suited to your needs. Budget-friendly options cost a fraction of the price of their competitors, but require more time to manually adjust the weighted plates with screws. Pricier options, like Bowflex SelectTech ($249; amazon.com), work by simply turning a dial to select your preferred weight. Slightly bulkier than the loose plate set-ups, these advanced systems are super easy to use and save you precious time when moving between sets or various exercises (especially during HIIT). There’s even an adjustable dumbbell set that uses the weight of water for resistance, making it a great pick for frequent travelers who want to keep up with weight training on the go.
To ensure you find the very best option to upgrade your at-home workout routine, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best adjustable dumbbells on Amazon, according to customer reviews. Whether you’re a strength-training beginner or an experienced body-building competitor, read on to discover your best pick.
- Best Overall: Bowflex SelectTech 552
- Best Cheap: Sunny Health Dumbbell Chrome Set
- Best Iron: Ironmaster 75 lb Quick-Lock Adjustable Dumbbell System
- Best 100-Pound Weights: TELK Adjustable Dumbbells Set
- Best 50-Pound Weights: Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set
- Best 25-Pound Weights: Power Block Adjustable Speedblock Dumbbells
- Best Anti-Roll: soges Adjustable Dumbbells Pair
- Best with Connector: Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells with Connector
- Best with Stand: Mera Deluxe 71.5-Pound Adjustable Dial Dumbbells
- Best for Travel: DEIRIS Adjustable Water Filled Dumbbells
1
Best Overall: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell
Skip the clutter by combining the power of 15 sets of weights into one with this mega-popular option from Bowflex. The built-in dial system makes it super easy to adjust the weight of each dumbbell from just five pounds up to 52.5. A current Amazon favorite with over 4,700 reviews (and nearly 4,000 of those being perfect five-star ratings), this high-quality set stands out by encasing the metal plates in durable molding and including access to a free Bowflex app packed with workouts for your new purchase. No wonder one reviewer raved these dumbbells were their “best investment on workout equipment.”
2
Best Cheap: Sunny Health Dumbbell Chrome Set
You can officially turn the empty corner of your room into an at-home gym for just $50 with this budget-friendly chrome set. The 14-piece kit arrives in a plastic carrying case with two textured handlebars and 12 weighted plates. Before your workout, just slide your preferred plates onto the bars and secure into place with the included collar locks. As you build your strength or change exercises, it’s easy to adjust the dumbbell’s weight in 1.25- or 2.5-pound increments (up to 33 pounds), and the outside collars ensure you’ll never have to worry about the heavy weights slipping off the bar during use. One happy reviewer called the set “exactly what she was looking for” and “an excellent purchase for under $60.”
3
Best Iron: Ironmaster 75-Pound Quick-Lock Adjustable Dumbbell System
Designed to actually “feel, look, and function like a regular fixed-weight dumbbell,” according to the brand, this fully-chrome set ditches the plastic and other potentially-fragile pieces seen in similar designs. The result is super sturdy and durable iron dumbbells with square plate shapes that’ll never roll. No wonder reviewers raved about the high quality! To adjust the weight on these textured handles, you simply undo the removable end screws and add or remove any additional plates. The quick adjustment takes less than 15 seconds and can take the total dumbbell weight from just 5 pounds up to 75—just store any leftover plates on the included compact stand. While the price definitely feels like an investment, one reviewer claimed these were “far superior than most, if not all” other adjustable dumbbells and are “worth every penny.”
4
Best 100-Pound Weights: TELK Adjustable Dumbbells Set
Don’t underestimate adjustable dumbbells when it comes to bulking—this chrome set comes with enough weighted plates to create two 100-pound dumbbells. Every set comes with 24 cast iron plates coated in enamel to prevent rust or corrosion, ideal for garage or outdoor set-ups. The durable plates can be used with the included steel handlebars (which have a non-slip etched grip) or with your favorite one-inch bar or handle. A five-star reviewer summed it up: “To be able to go from 5 lbs to 100 lbs with these dumbbells is pretty awesome, especially for $250. You save a lot of space and money.”
5
Best 50-Pound Weights: Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set
Core Fitness’ signature TwistLock technology is so easy to use, you can actually change the weight setting on these compact dumbbells with just one hand. Just place the dumbbell in the cradle and twist the handle to adjust the weight from five pounds to up to 50 pounds. As you reduce the weight, the actual size of the dumbbell released from the cradle also decreases, giving the equipment a more natural feel. Not only is the smart system “ingenious”, according to Amazon shoppers, but it also makes changing weights “a breeze.”
6
Best 25-Pound Weights: Power Block Adjustable Speedblock Dumbbells
The box-shaped design of Power Block’s innovative dumbbells may save you valuable space, but it turns out, it also makes them more balanced than traditional dumbbells—giving you maximum control over your workout. Just use the color-coded guide on the handle to determine your ideal weight (ranging from six to 24 pounds) and place the selector pin in the stack on the coordinating color. Despite being a “big investment,” one reviewer confirmed they were “totally worth it” after three years of consistent use. She even claimed: “I don’t ever see myself every getting traditional weights again.”
7
Best Anti-Roll: soges Adjustable Dumbbells (Pack of 2)
Keep your hardwood floors from total destruction with these anti-rolling dumbbells. The weighted plates, filled with a combination of cement and sand, are made from durable plastic that’s shaped into octagons. You can opt to use the dumbbells separately as hand weights (they go up to 33 pounds each), or connect them together with the included non-slip connector bar for a total-body workout. One five-star reviewer confirmed “you can do a lot with this set,” calling it a “great cheap substitute for an at-home gym.”
8
Best with Connector: Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells with Connector
Incorporating both dumbbell and barbell exercises into your at-home workout routine just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the connector included in this adjustable dumbbell set. Tackle both arm and back-focused exercises with the 40-pound dumbbells separately, then attach them together using the included connecter for an 80-pound barbell (great for squats!). This versatile set has over 1,700 positive reviews from customers who report the set is “really good for the price” and “great quality.”
9
Best with Stand: Mera Deluxe 71.5-Pound Adjustable Dial Dumbbell
As one five-star reviewer put it: “Save ur [your] back suckas.” Instead of leaning over to put these dumbbells on the ground, the included ergonomic stand protects your lower back by allowing you to screw the dumbbells directly into the weight tray that stands roughly 2-feet high. Effortlessly adjust the weight on each dumbbell from 11 pounds up to 71.5 with just the switch of a dial (one reviewer revealed they think this set is even easier and quicker to adjust than Bowflex) before moving on to your next round of reps. Plus, calluses will be the last of your concerns with the super soft rubber handles. You can opt to buy the dial dumbbell set and the stand together (which costs less than buying them separately), or purchase the dumbbell set alone for $330 on Amazon.
10
Best for Travel: DEIRIS Adjustable Water Filled Dumbbells
You don’t have to skip your workout just because you’re traveling! The 22-piece set is super easy to pack and is compact enough to bring with you anywhere—they weigh just over two pounds before adding water. When you reach your destination, just fill up the dumbbell bags with water. Once filled, each leak-proof plate will weigh about 12 pounds—and each dumbbell can hold four bags total. A five-star reviewer noted the design was solid, so the dumbells were not only “much softer when they hit the floor” (making them a great pick for hardwood), but they didn’t leak.