Check Out This Amazing Belly Dance Workout With Janelle Issis

Looking for a new and fun workout to do at home? Janelle Issis, the creator of BellyDanceBURN, is here to show us how we can dance our way to a summer body with her belly dance tutorial.

“BellyDanceBURN is an all levels, high energy, full body sculpting cardio dance workout experience where I combine classic Egyptian belly dance with fitness,” says Issis. You can take one of her classes at Ailey Extension in New York City, where they offer classes for men and women.

Issis says that belly dancing is all about “celebrating you” and “tapping into that divine power, femininity, and confidence that you have to offer inside and out.”

Follow along with Issis and get a great burn with this high intensity belly dance class demo.

