A Beginner's Guide to Cycling: The Best Bikes, Trails, Safety Tips, and More

One day a week, incorporate speed, Parsons says. Do fartleks—a Swedish term that means "speed play"—and ride as hard as you can from one light post, tree, or block to the next (you'll need free range, so do this on a bike trail, open road, or in the park early in the morning!). And then take as much time as you need to fully recover before you repeat that all-out effort. You want to go as hard on the fifth or tenth interval as you did on the first, so give yourself plenty of time to cool down between pushes. For your first session, Parsons suggests doing five work/rest intervals (going hard, then going slow to let your heart rate come back down is one complete interval). Do those five intervals, then ride easy for 5 to 10 minutes, and repeat the five intervals again. You'll know you're going hard enough on the intervals if you can only get a word or two out. During recovery, you should get back to speaking full sentences.