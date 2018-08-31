Take 10 Minutes to Try This Beginner Yoga Routine

Curious about yoga, but not sure how to get started? Yoga instructor Noemi Henriquez is here to guide you through the basics.

Henriquez will take you through a 10-minute strengthening routine with basic positions such as table top, downward dog, halfway lift, and more. If those terms are completely foreign to you, don’t worry: Henriquez will break down everything you need to know about each pose, from how to correctly align your body to helpful breathing tips.

Follow along as Henriquez demos the moves listed below.

Table Top

Place your hands on the ground underneath your shoulders and knees underneath your hips. From here, shift shoulders in a circle (front, left, back, and right) to stretch your wrists. Next, flip your palms so your fingertips face your knees, and rotate your shoulders again.

Downward-Facing Dog

Flip your palms back to center, tuck your toes under your feet, and lift hips up to enter this pose. Your body should look like an upside down ‘V.’

Halfway Lift

Walk both of your feet to the top of the mat and straighten legs. Press feet together and place your hands on your shins. Lengthen your spine forward, making sure not to round your back. As you breathe out, stretch down and touch your toes.

Standing

Roll your body up, letting your head come last. Then reach your arms above your head as you touch your palms together and look to the ceiling. Breathe out and touch your fingers to your toes one more time.

Lunge

Step left leg back and drop your knee to the ground. Adjust your right knee to a 90-degree angle. From here, place your hands on top of your right knee, arch your back, and look at the ceiling.

Half Split

Place hands on the ground on either side of your right foot. You’re going to stretch your hips back and elongate your right leg in front of you. Do both this stretch and the lunge stretch on the other leg as well.

Modified Plank

For this pose, put both of your knees on the ground, keeping them at a wide angle. Lean your chest forward and put your hands underneath your shoulders. Focus on keeping your spine in a straight line.

Modified Sun Salutation

Shift your shoulders forward past your wrists, hug your elbows close to your sides, and lower your body down halfway so your elbows are in line with your shoulders.

Cobra Pose

From here, drop your stomach to the ground, and gently arch your spine. Your hands should be on the ground next to your lower rib cage and your elbows should be bent.

High Plank

As you enter high plank, focus on making a straight line from your head to your toes with knees lifted off the ground. Shift your shoulders past your wrists to transition into the next pose.

Chaturanga

Lower yourself down into a plank so your body is parallel to the ground. Try to keep your elbows at a 90-degree angle close to your sides.

Upward Facing Dog

Next, push with your arms as you stretch your head and chest up, arching your back. Use your arms to lift your thighs off the ground, and make sure to look up and lengthen the spine.

Crow Pose

Squat your legs under your body, and pull your knees into your armpits. Start to lift your hips up behind you, and place your hands about shoulder width apart on the mat in front of you. Shift your shoulders slightly past your wrists, and rest your knees above your elbows. From here, try to slowly lift your feet off the ground.

After completing this routine, you will have learned over 10 poses in under 10 minutes. Try taking your new skills to a class at your local gym or yoga studio. We guarantee your body (and mind) will thank you later.